Picasso’s signature drink ‘Modernista’ is tribute to artist

The Modernista cocktail at Picasso at the Bellagio hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 7, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

The Modernista cocktail at Picasso at the Bellagio hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 7, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Picasso’s signature spring cocktail is a tribute to the restaurant’s namesake Pablo Picasso’s formative years in Barcelona. The spiral bottle of the Torres Jaime I brandy is modeled after the top of architect Antoni Gaudi’s Casa Mila, also known as La Pedrera, which is a Barcelona landmark. And the brandy and cava are both produced in the nearby Penedes region.

According to the cocktail’s creator, Andrew Tau, the lemon oleo sacchrum (made in-house) “would have been a really popular ingredient in cocktails around the time Picasso and Gaudi were really making their marks.”

The combination is perfect for sipping on Picasso’s patio overlooking the Bellagio fountains.

Ingredients

3/4 oz. Torres Jaime I brandy

1/2 oz. lemon oleo saccharum

1/4 oz. lemon juice

Juve y Camps Brut Cava

Directions

Shake the first three ingredients with ice and strain into a chilled champagne flute. Top with the cava and garnish with a long, thin twist of lemon.