Pierogi Village opens in Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2019 - 10:53 am
 

Summerlin has a new Polish restaurant. Pierogi Village opened at 8540 W. Lake Mead Blvd. on Nov. 15, and as the name suggests, it specializes in Polish dumplings.

Chef Bozena Janowski offers nine different styles of pierogi: meat, sauerkraut & mushroom, sweet cheese, potato & cheese, spinach & feta, jalapeno & cheese, fruit, prune and duck with plum sauce (the house specialty). Other Polish fare on the menu includes stuffed cabbage, polish sausage, schabowy (wiener schnitzel), ground turkey cutlets, kapusta zasmazana (fried cabbage), four soups daily, and an assortment of cold and pickled vegetable dishes.

The restaurant is in a large shopping complex at Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards, a few doors down from a Savers. The quaint little spot is decorated with what appears to be authentic family heirlooms. Customers order at a counter, and food is delivered to tables.

Pierogi Village is the first restaurant from Margaret Gridzinski, whose parents ran a restaurant in Poland. She’s tapped her friend, Janowski, to run the kitchen.

“She just came from Poland about two years ago,” Gridzinski says of Janowski.

“I was talking to her and I said, ‘You know what, there is no Polish restaurant (nearby). I open a restaurant, can you be my chef?’ And she said ‘OK.’ ”

Pierogi Village is open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Sturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini @reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.

