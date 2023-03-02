Pinkbox Doughnuts opening its 1st North Las Vegas shop

The new store joins eight other Pinkbox locations offering dozens of doughnut flavors, including signature pink plops.

Pinkbox Doughnuts is opening its first North Las Vegas store on March 11, 2023. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)

Pinky and Poo are heading north.

The pink and brown plops, the mascots of Pinkbox Doughnuts, will soon be available in North Las Vegas. Pinkbox Doughnuts opens its first shop there on March 11 with a grand opening party from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event features photos with Pinky, a free grand opening T-shirt (while supplies last) with any purchase, a DJ, balloon art, face painting, and doughnut eating contests for adults and children, the winners receiving a Pinkbox gift card. Three customers who find pink tickets in their purchases will win free doughnuts for a year.

“We are very excited to open another Pinkbox Doughnuts and to bring our own style of fun, including our over-the-top grand opening community celebrations, to North Las Vegas,” said Judith Perez Siegel, owner of Pinkbox Doughnuts.

The new shop is at 1210 W. Craig Road. Pinkbox offers more than 70 doughnut designs and flavors across eight locations in Las Vegas, Primm, and St. George, Utah. For information, visit pinkboxdoughnuts.com.

