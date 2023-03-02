57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Food

Pinkbox Doughnuts opening its 1st North Las Vegas shop

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2023 - 12:38 pm
 
Updated March 2, 2023 - 12:57 pm
Pinkbox Doughnuts is opening its first North Las Vegas store on March 11, 2023. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)
Pinkbox Doughnuts is opening its first North Las Vegas store on March 11, 2023. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)

Pinky and Poo are heading north.

The pink and brown plops, the mascots of Pinkbox Doughnuts, will soon be available in North Las Vegas. Pinkbox Doughnuts opens its first shop there on March 11 with a grand opening party from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event features photos with Pinky, a free grand opening T-shirt (while supplies last) with any purchase, a DJ, balloon art, face painting, and doughnut eating contests for adults and children, the winners receiving a Pinkbox gift card. Three customers who find pink tickets in their purchases will win free doughnuts for a year.

“We are very excited to open another Pinkbox Doughnuts and to bring our own style of fun, including our over-the-top grand opening community celebrations, to North Las Vegas,” said Judith Perez Siegel, owner of Pinkbox Doughnuts.

The new shop is at 1210 W. Craig Road. Pinkbox offers more than 70 doughnut designs and flavors across eight locations in Las Vegas, Primm, and St. George, Utah. For information, visit pinkboxdoughnuts.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders, Aces stars to tie the knot in Las Vegas this weekend
Raiders, Aces stars to tie the knot in Las Vegas this weekend
2
Here’s what’s going on with the 1st Zippy’s location in Las Vegas
Here’s what’s going on with the 1st Zippy’s location in Las Vegas
3
Strip casino fire leads to evacuations
Strip casino fire leads to evacuations
4
‘A nice sign’: Big Rockies snowpack may boost Lake Mead
‘A nice sign’: Big Rockies snowpack may boost Lake Mead
5
Planning for the worst: Agency seeks power to limit residential water use
Planning for the worst: Agency seeks power to limit residential water use
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
10 tips for cooking with plant-based meat
By Nicole Hvidsten Star Tribune

Thanks to improved taste and texture, it’s easier than ever to work alternative meat sources into meals.

More stories for you
Randy’s Donuts’ shop in Summerlin set to debut
Randy’s Donuts’ shop in Summerlin set to debut
The secrets behind the crazy over-the-top shakes at Black Tap
The secrets behind the crazy over-the-top shakes at Black Tap
Now Open: 10 new restaurants in and around Summerlin
Now Open: 10 new restaurants in and around Summerlin
New boba tea and mochi doughnut shop opens in Chinatown Las Vegas
New boba tea and mochi doughnut shop opens in Chinatown Las Vegas
Highly anticipated Echo & Rig opens in Henderson
Highly anticipated Echo & Rig opens in Henderson
Veteran Las Vegas chef joins ownership of Chef’s Roma Kitchen in Henderson
Veteran Las Vegas chef joins ownership of Chef’s Roma Kitchen in Henderson