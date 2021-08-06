Pinkbox introduces doughnuts that celebrate Raider Nation

Just in time for the first preseason home game Aug. 14, the Raiders announced Thursday that Pinkbox Doughnuts is their “official doughnut partner.”

Pinkbox introduces Raiders-themed doughnuts. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)

When football fans think about the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, “sweet” and “fluffy” probably aren’t the first words to come to mind. But that may be about to change.

Just in time for the first preseason home game Aug. 14, the Raiders announced Thursday that Pinkbox Doughnuts is their “official doughnut partner.” What that means for the team and the company is that these will be the only doughnuts adorned with Raiders branding, and the only doughnuts sold at Allegiant Stadium.

What it means for fans is that they’ll have six indulgent ways to celebrate their dedication to the team. There is, of course, a version of the company’s proprietary poo emoji: The Raider, chocolate cake topped with chocolate mousse, with silver icing, a pirate eyepatch and a Raiders flag. And five more conventional doughnuts, each with Raiders and/or football decorations.

They’ll be available at each of the company’s four stores beginning Aug. 12 for $3.50 each or $5.95 for a box of glazed chocolate cake Pee Weez with black and silver sprinkles. They also will be available at the Pinkbox kiosk in at the stadium and the Pinkbox truck at the Fan Field Experience on game days.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.