62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Food

Pinkbox moving to new Henderson location this month

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2021 - 3:37 pm
 
Customers at Pinkbox Doughnuts lined up for purchases on National Doughnut Day, June 7, 2019, i ...
Customers at Pinkbox Doughnuts lined up for purchases on National Doughnut Day, June 7, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Some of the varieties available at Pinkbox Doughnuts. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)
Some of the varieties available at Pinkbox Doughnuts. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)

Pinkbox Doughnuts is moving — at least, its Henderson location is. And the new spot will have a drive-thru, the company’s second.

The new location, at 10510 S. Eastern Ave., will have a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 18. Pinkbox mascot Pinky will be on hand and there will be a DJ, photo booth, airbrush tattoos and a doughnut-eating contest.

Three doughnuts served that day will each contain a pink ticket representing free doughnuts for a year. The first 100 customers will each get a free T-shirt.

Pinkbox has seven locations in Southern Nevada, including two kiosks; pinkboxdoughnuts.com

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$1M jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1M jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
2021 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
3
Clark County’s COVID-19 metrics all rise, adding to signs of a surge
Clark County’s COVID-19 metrics all rise, adding to signs of a surge
4
CARTOONS: The test results America is waiting on
CARTOONS: The test results America is waiting on
5
2021 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 5th go-round results
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
NFR brings country icon George Strait back to T-Mobile Arena, perhaps the most intimate venue i ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Country music, comedy shows, and family outings to see “The Velveteen Rabbit” highlight this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Turkey Croquettes
30 Thanksgiving leftover recipes you’ll love
By Jamie Cattanach The Penny Hoarder

One thing you can count on after Thanksgiving: There will be leftovers. Before you toss the remains of your turkey dinner in the trash, check out these delicious and creative Thanksgiving leftover recipes.