Pinkbox moving to new Henderson location this month

Pinkbox Doughnuts is moving — at least, its Henderson location is. And the new spot will have a drive-thru.

Customers at Pinkbox Doughnuts lined up for purchases on National Doughnut Day, June 7, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Some of the varieties available at Pinkbox Doughnuts. (Pinkbox Doughnuts)

The new location, at 10510 S. Eastern Ave., will have a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 18. Pinkbox mascot Pinky will be on hand and there will be a DJ, photo booth, airbrush tattoos and a doughnut-eating contest.

Three doughnuts served that day will each contain a pink ticket representing free doughnuts for a year. The first 100 customers will each get a free T-shirt.

Pinkbox has seven locations in Southern Nevada, including two kiosks; pinkboxdoughnuts.com

