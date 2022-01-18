Piroshky Piroshky pop-up coming to Las Vegas Valley

Piroshky Piroshky has offered hand-crafted Russian pastries out of Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington, since 1992.

The popular Russian bakery Piroshky Piroshky is opening a pop-up in the Las Vegas Valley.

They have been touring the United States with pre-order pop-up events and will be in the Las Vegas area on February 6th.

The bakery has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations” and voted one of “The 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America” by the Smithsonian.

Orders can be placed online at piroshkybakery.com through Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. and can be picked up at Bad Beat Brewery (7380 Eastgate Rd #110) on Feb. 6 between 4 and 6 p.m.