Food

Piroshky Piroshky returning to Las Vegas Valley as pop-up

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2023 - 11:44 am
 
Updated January 11, 2023 - 1:22 pm
A beef and potato piroshky from Piroshky Piroshky bakery. (Piroshky Piroshky)
A beef and potato piroshky from Piroshky Piroshky bakery. (Piroshky Piroshky)
A jalapeño cheddar sausage piroshky from Piroshky Piroshky bakery. (Piroshky Piroshky)
A jalapeño cheddar sausage piroshky from Piroshky Piroshky bakery. (Piroshky Piroshky)

It’s pies pies as Piroshky Piroshky, the Russian bakery that began in Seattle’s Pike Place Market, returns to Vegas on Jan. 24 with a pop-up shop offering its hand-pies stuffed with savory and sweet filings, such as jalapeño cheddar sausage or beef and potato.

Folks order piroshkies in advance at piroshkybakery.com. The pies are prepared, then flash frozen. Pickup is from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Bad Beat Brewing, 7380 Eastgate Road, Henderson. The bakery last popped up in Vegas in February 2022.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

