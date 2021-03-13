56°F
Pizza deals for Pi Day in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2021 - 12:21 pm
 
(Blaze Pizza)

March 14 — or 3.14 — is Pi Day.

To celebrate, pizza restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are offering deals on their pies.

Blaze Pizza (several locations)

Blaze Pizza is offering whole pizzas for $3.14 through April 12.

Guests can build their own customized pizza — with unlimited premium toppings — for just $3.14.

Existing Blaze Pizza app users will see their reward in the app, valid starting March 14. New app users can sign up to be a Blaze Rewards Member in the app and select their favorite Blaze location before March 14 to receive the reward.

Landini’s Pizzeria (9440 W. Russell Road)

Landini’s Pizzeria will celebrate National Pi Day with a pizza and pint of beer special, available exclusively on Sunday.

Signature pizzas, available whole and by the slice, include the Sopranos Pie, topped with pepperoni, sausage and meatballs; Mexican Pie, with bacon, chorizo, onion, jalapeños, pepperoni and cannellini beans; La Picante Pie, served with no sauce and layered with ricotta cheese, pepperoni, jalapeños and pineapple; Rustica Pie, with Brussels sprouts, pancetta and balsamic glaze; and more.

Other deals

Marco’s Pizza: Buy one large pizza and get another for $3.14 Sunday with code PIDAY.

Pieology: Pie Life Rewards members get $3.14 off a purchase of $10 or more Sunday. Sign up through Sunday and members will get the offer in their account that morning. Pieology also is having Free Pizza Fridays in March.

