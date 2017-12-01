ad-fullscreen
Food

Pizza Rock serves fruity cocktail in a glass tiki mug — VIDEO

By Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2017 - 6:58 pm
 

Since downtown doesn’t have a dedicated tiki bar, Pizza Rock is the best place to get your Polynesian drink fix. The Freaky Tiki offers all the key ingredients: multiple types of rum, fruit juice and a cool glass.

Ingredients

■ 3/4 ounce Havana Club Gold Rum

■ 3/4 ounce Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

■ 1/2 ounce Disaronno Amaretto

■ 1/2 ounce passion-fruit puree

■ 2 limes, squeezed

■ 1/2 ounce Myers’ Dark Rum

Garnish

■ Orange slice

■ Cherry

Directions

Mix first five ingredients in glass. Shake. Strain into ice-filled glass. Garnish with skewered cherry and orange.

