Pizza Rock serves fruity cocktail in a glass tiki mug — VIDEO

Since downtown doesn’t have a dedicated tiki bar, Pizza Rock is the best place to get your Polynesian drink fix. The Freaky Tiki offers all the key ingredients: multiple types of rum, fruit juice and a cool glass.
Ingredients
■ 3/4 ounce Havana Club Gold Rum
■ 3/4 ounce Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
■ 1/2 ounce Disaronno Amaretto
■ 1/2 ounce passion-fruit puree
■ 2 limes, squeezed
■ 1/2 ounce Myers’ Dark Rum
Garnish
■ Orange slice
■ Cherry
Directions
Mix first five ingredients in glass. Shake. Strain into ice-filled glass. Garnish with skewered cherry and orange.