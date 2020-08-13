Planet Hollywood, one of Forum Shops’ first restaurants, reopens

The restaurant, which debuted at The Forum Shops at Caesars in 1994 — two years after the center itself — has reopened with a new menu of classic and updated dishes.

A selection of Supernova Shakes at the newly reopened Planet Hollywood restaurant at The Forum Shops. (Planet Hollywood)

More restaurants on the Strip are turning on the lights and flinging open the doors in the wake of the slowdown that followed the shutdown. Add Planet Hollywood, at the Forum Shops at Caesars, to the list.

The restaurant opened in 1994, just three years after the first in New York backed by Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Its opening at the Forum Shops contributed “cool cred” to the spot where Las Vegas’ restaurant revolution was born in 1992 when Spago helped the center make its debut.

Planet Hollywood reopens with a new menu of classics such as a roasted half-chicken, $21.95; barbecued ribs, $29.99; and a Philly cheese steak, $16.99. Updated dishes include L.A. lasagna, in which pasta tubes are filled with ricotta and Bolognese, fried and served with tomato sauce, $19.99, and the Citrus Kale salad, with grapefruit and oranges, $15.99.

Supernova Shakes are the Strawberry Big Bang, topped with a slice of birthday cake; the Cosmic Cotton Candy, with white-chocolate-covered pretzels and cotton candy; and the Chocolate Comet, with double-chocolate brownie frosting, candy, brownies and a cookie straw. They’re $15 each. There’s also a full menu of signature cocktails, many of them available with souvenir glasses.

For now, hours are noon to 7:30 p.m. daily.

