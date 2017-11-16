Planet Hollywood’s 10th anniversary cocktail tastes like fall — VIDEO

2017 marks 10 years for Planet Hollywood Resort, and to commemorate the anniversary, the casino’s Heart Bar has created this autumnal cocktail, the Gold Coast. Because nothing warms your insides on a chilly night better than spiked cider, and nothing says fall better than allspice.

The Ketel One Gold Coast at Heart Bar on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Ingredients

■ 1 1/2 ounces Ketel One vodka

■ 2 ounces apple cider

■ 1/4 ounce lemon juice

■ 1/2 ounce allspice-spiked agave syrup (see recipe below)

■ Club soda

Garnish

■ Metallic gold sugar

■ Dehydrated apple slice

Directions

Rim glass with sugar. Combine ingredients. Pour into glass with ice. Top with club soda. Garnish with apple slice.

Allspice-spiked syrup

Yield: approximately 1 liter

Ingredients

■ 2 cups agave syrup

■ 2 cups filtered water

■ 1 tablespoon whole allspice

Directions

Combine agave syrup and filtered water in a glass jar. Grind whole allspice, medium coarse, and add to agave syrup and water. Shake to combine. Let macerate for 48 hours. Strain through a coffee filter into a clean 1-liter container.