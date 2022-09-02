Plant-based chicken sandwich chain coming to Las Vegas

Project Pollo, a fast-food chain that offers plant-based chicken sandwiches and other items, is planting itself in Las Vegas this fall.

A Deluxe plant-based chicken sandwich from Project Pollo, a vegan fast-food chain opening a location in Las Vegas in fall 2022. (Project Pollo Instagram)

The chain offers plant-based chicken sandwiches and other items. Its first Vegas location is planned to debut this fall at 3154 W. Sahara Ave., just east of Valley View Boulevard.

The folks at Project Pollo have a green thumb, you might say. Since founder and CEO Lucas Bradbury started Project Pollo in 2020 during the pandemic, the chain has grown to nearly 20 restaurants in Texas, with a restaurant apiece on the way in Colorado and Arizona (plus Vegas).

Vegans Baby, the influential portal for vegan living and dining, called Project Pollo one of the country’s top 15 vegan fast-food chains. In May, Bradbury appeared on the season finale of “Shark Tank,” though he did not receive a deal.

Project Pollo operates in a fast-food and fast-casual market that has seen the fried chicken sandwich wars of the past few years, with more than 20 national chains jousting with meat and meatless versions.

Project Pollo takes the field with signature “chikn” sandwiches: the Original Project topped with house aïoli and dill pickles, a Spicy Buffalo Chikn, a Nashville Hot Chikn, and a Deluxe sandwich accessorized with classic fixings, Gouda cheese, and birdy sauce blending barbecue sauce and Buffalo seasoning.

The menu also offers Chikn nuggets with birdy sauce, vegan mac and cheese, meatless wings tossed in three different sauces and a pair of plant-based burgers.

As much as Project Pollo has built its reputations on the crisp hot appeal of its Chikn sandwiches, the chain also is founded on a mission: to help change eating habits by offering an affordable, sustainable, plant-based version of a staple of mass consumption.

As Bradbury says, it’s “pollo with a purpose.”

