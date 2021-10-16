Plant Power Fast Food offers non-meat versions of fast food favorites

The California-based company, with nine locations in its home state, has opened on Craig Road near Highway 95, serving plant-based versions of many fast foods.

The exterior of Plant Power Fast Food. (Plant Power Fast Food)

Plant Power Fast Food opened Friday at 7090 W. Craig Road, near Highway 95. It’s the first out-of-state outlet for the California-based company, which has nine locations in its home state.

The restaurant, whose motto is “changing the world, one burger at a time,” serves plant-based versions of popular fast-food offerings, such as a Canadian bacon, egg and cheese muffin; a chicken and waffle sandwich; cheeseburgers; bacon cheeseburgers; Buffalo wings; and chicken tenders and nuggets.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Visit plantpowerfastfood.com.

