Plant Power Fast Food offers non-meat versions of fast food favorites
The California-based company, with nine locations in its home state, has opened on Craig Road near Highway 95, serving plant-based versions of many fast foods.
Plant Power Fast Food opened Friday at 7090 W. Craig Road, near Highway 95. It’s the first out-of-state outlet for the California-based company, which has nine locations in its home state.
The restaurant, whose motto is “changing the world, one burger at a time,” serves plant-based versions of popular fast-food offerings, such as a Canadian bacon, egg and cheese muffin; a chicken and waffle sandwich; cheeseburgers; bacon cheeseburgers; Buffalo wings; and chicken tenders and nuggets.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Visit plantpowerfastfood.com.
