Plant Power Fast Food offers non-meat versions of fast food favorites

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2021 - 5:44 pm
 
The exterior of Plant Power Fast Food. (Plant Power Fast Food)

Plant Power Fast Food opened Friday at 7090 W. Craig Road, near Highway 95. It’s the first out-of-state outlet for the California-based company, which has nine locations in its home state.

The restaurant, whose motto is “changing the world, one burger at a time,” serves plant-based versions of popular fast-food offerings, such as a Canadian bacon, egg and cheese muffin; a chicken and waffle sandwich; cheeseburgers; bacon cheeseburgers; Buffalo wings; and chicken tenders and nuggets.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Visit plantpowerfastfood.com.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

