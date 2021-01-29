54°F
Play Stardust contest has prizes of Aku Aku memorabilia

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2021 - 12:49 pm
 
The Aku Aku at the Stardust in June 1971. (R-J files/Boyd Gaming)
One of the mo'ai statues at Aku Aku at the old Stardust. (R-J files/Las Vegas News Bureau)
If you have fond memories of the Aku Aku Polynesian restaurant at the old Stardust, here’s a chance to win some memorabilia from it. But you have to act fast, because the contest ends tonight.

The contest is in celebration of the 61st anniversary of the restaurant’s opening. Aku Aku, one of the iconic restaurants at the Stardust, epitomized the tiki era with its nods to all things related to the South Pacific. It left its mark on Las Vegas, too; one of the pair of giant mo’ai statues that used to anchor the entrance is now on an island in Sunset Park.

Contest prizes are items such as dishes, tiki mugs, menus and framed memorabilia. To enter, go to bit.ly/3t1W18O. To see some nostalgic photos, go to Boyd Gaming’s Play Stardust page on Facebook.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

