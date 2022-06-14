Plaza debuts 3 food and drink spots

The downtown Las Vegas hotel-casino is getting a new face; food and drink are helping create the look.

The Plaza hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A rendering of the new Carousel Bar set to open by the end of 2022 beneath the dome of the Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas. (Plaza Hotel)

A rendering of Oscar's Patio, an alfresco extenstion of Oscar's steakhouse planned to debut by the end of 2022 at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas. (Plaza Hotel)

Pinkbox Doughnuts, founded in Las Vegas, is opening a new location by the end of 2022 at the Plaza Hotel & Casino downtown. (Plaza Hotel)

The downtown Las Vegas property, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, announced four large-scale projects Tuesday that will transform its faςade, including its famous dome.

Three of the projects involve eats and sips.

At Oscar’s Steakhouse, named for onetime mob attorney and former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, a rooftop terrace is being constructed, one offering the dinner menu, wine, cocktails, and views of Main Street, Fremont Street and the Plaza’s glass dome. The terrace will seat about 225 people.

No decision has been made about whether the steakhouse’s Beef Booze Broads sign will remain, or be replaced as part of the new construction.

The property’s porte-cochère is being transformed into the outdoor Carousel Bar featuring a life-size carousel and Vegas-themed elements like spinning martini glasses, an oversize deck of cards and rotating ribbons of light above the bar. Carousel also will incorporate the vintage Vegas lights from the dome. The 2,500-square-foot space will accommodate about 100 people.

Pinkbox Doughnuts, with seven Vegas locations (plus truck), is bringing more than 70 flavors plus boozy milkshakes. Folks will enter through a giant pink doughnut. The display case will stretch 16 feet.

The fourth project, adjacent to Carousel Bar, is a smoke-free and social media-friendly gaming area with backdrops for selfies and Instagram.

Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Oscar Goodman led the announcement. A representative for the Plaza declined to give a cost for the projects, saying only that they were multimillion dollar undertakings. Openings are planned to occur by the end of the year.