Plenty of gameday grub options for Raiders fans

Football and food (and, OK, drink): They go together like soup and sandwich, peanut butter and jelly, Derek Carr and Darren Waller. This is far from a normal football season, but Raiders fans still can gather to watch the game together — provided they’re 6 feet apart and wearing masks — and partake of game day fare at local spots including these (many of which also offer happy hour specials for those Monday and Thursday night games):

1923 Prohibition Bar at Mandalay Bay offers beer bucket and cocktail specials during NFL games, with food ordered from neighboring restaurants.

At Area15’s Gallerie 360 inside The Portal, games appear on all four walls of the projection-mapped room, and there are halftime surprises (food and beverage minimum applies and reservations are required; email thebeast@area15.com or call 702-827-3760). Walk-ins welcome to watch the game in the A-Lot with food and beverages ordered off the menu.

Blondies Sports Bar & Grill at the Miracle Mile Shops pours all-you-can drink drafts and wells for $20.

Clique Bar & Lounge at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Game Time Brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays with such selections as a breakfast burrito, $10, and two specialty bloody marys, $18 each.

At Distill and Remedy’s locations across the valley, Raiders fans can score specials such as brisket nachos, $11.95, and garlic fries, $5.

The Front Yard at Ellis Island offers three-hour game day packages, which include select food and drinks, ranging from $50 to $85 per person. ellisislandcasino.com

The Golden Circle Sportsbook and Bar at Treasure Island serves a giant pretzel, wings, nachos, salads and burgers, starting at $12.95. Drink specials include $10 select cocktails, $12 Golden Margaritas, $12 mules, five for $30 or four for $30 beer buckets, draft specials and pitcher specials until 8 p.m., with a two-drink minimum on weekends. During “Sunday Night Football,” house vodka, tequila, gin, rum and whiskey are $60 for all you can drink ($50 for locals).

During Raiders home games, the House of Blues offers $20 Bud buckets and $7 Buds with Jim Beam shots.

Jing at Downtown Summerlin is offering $200 bottles of Belvedere vodka and $250 bottles of Dom Perignon.

Kona Grill, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., which shows the games with sound on its rooftop deck, has food and drink specials starting at $3. Happy hour pricing all day Sundays.

During NFL games, the Mermaid Lounge at the Silverton has such food specials as Parmesan fries with truffle aioli, $6, and a hot Italian sub, $12, plus $20 buckets of Miller Lite.

PBR Rock Bar & Grill at the Miracle Mile Shops offers $4 Coors Light and Miller Lite drafts, $5 Truly and Modelo drafts, and $20 buckets.

All members of the PT’s Taverns group are serving specials such as a cheese and pepperoni personal pizza, $7, and chicken and waffle bites with honey-mustard sauce, $5. Cocktails such as a Skyy Bloody Mary, Bacardi rum punch or Grey Goose lemonade are $9 each.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews at Town Square tips its hat to the Raiders fan section with the Black Hole burger, topped with cheese curds, fried jalapenos, American cheese and Sickies’ sauce, $13.99. The signature 22-ounce bloody mary is topped with an onion ring, grilled cheese, wing, rib tip, bacon, hot pickled egg, green olive, pickle and lime wedge with house beer chaser, $16.99. During NFL games, select appetizers are $5.99, domestic pints or talls are $1 off and glasses of house wine are $1 off. Opening at 9 a.m. on weekend game days.

The Stirling Club invites the public to watch NFL games between its cigar and sports lounges all day Sundays and on Thursday nights, with a menu of traditional tailgating food such as nachos, chicken wings and tenders, hot dogs and cheeseburgers. Reservations required; call 702-732-9700.

Trustworthy Brewing Co. at Palazzo is offering 24-ounce drafts for $9, a 16-ounce draft and a shot of Jim Beam for $12 and Jim Beam cocktails for $9 during all NFL games.

