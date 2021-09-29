Plenty of options to grab free, discounted joe on National Coffee Day

It’s National Coffee Day and there are plenty of ways to get a cup of joe for a discount or even free around Las Vegas.

This June 26, 2019, photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

— In celebration of Starbucks’ 50th anniversary, they are offering a free hot Pike Place Roast brewed coffee to anyone who brings a clean, reusable cup into their local cafe.

— Dunkin’ is offering DD Perks members a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

— Panera is offering their rewards members free cups of coffee all day, available only in the cafe and drive-thru.

— Hungry? Get a free cup of coffee and a free donut of your choice from Krispy Kreme.

— Maverick gas stations are offering Adventure Club or Nitro Club members $1 any size coffee.

— Jamba Juice is offering free delivery and double points for those who want to try the Bold ‘n Cold Brew or the Gotcha Matcha, through Friday.

— 7Rewards loyalty members can find a deal on the 7-11 app offering a free hot beverage with the purchase of a baked good.

— Although it’s not specific to National Coffee Day, McDonald’s offers any size Premium Roast or iced coffee for 99 cents on their app.

