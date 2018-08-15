Pok Pok, Lardo, Hattie B’s to open on Las Vegas Strip

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has set Aug. 31 as the opening date for its Block 16 Urban Food Hall , just in time for Labor Day weekend revelers.

Portland’s Pok Pok Wing will join Block 16 Urban Food Hall.

Chefs Mary Sue Milliken, left, and Susan Feniger are the owners of Border Grill in Los Angeles. (Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken)

Urban food court’s debut

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has set Aug. 31 as the opening date for its Block 16 Urban Food Hall, just in time for Labor Day weekend revelers. Described as a “contemporary street food market,” it will be a sort of high-end food court comprised of critically-acclaimed restaurants from around the country. In addition to a local incarnation of Portland’s Pok Pok Wing, by James Beard Award winner Andy Ricker, Block 16 will feature District: Donuts. Sliders. Brew. (New Orleans), Hattie B’s Hot Chicken (Nashville), Lardo (Portland), Ghost Donkey (New York City) and an original concept called Tekka Bar: Handroll & Sake. With staggered hours for each of the restaurants, food will be available from 6 a.m. through 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 6 a.m. through 4 a.m. on weekends.

Joel Robuchon

As proof of the late Joel Robuchon’s influence on our local dining scene, Persian, Indian and Pakistani restaurant Shiraz will host a tribute dinner to the French master from 6-9:30 Monday. The three-course meal by chef Jainine Jaffer will include a choice of starter, a baby lamb chop entrée accompanied by Jaffer’s take on Robuchon’s signature potatoes and a rhubarb strawberry tart for dessert, for $30. Shiraz is at 2575 S. Decatur Blvd., near Sahara Avenue.

The chef, who lists a meal at L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon as one of her most memorable culinary experiences, says she wants to honor Robuchon “not only as an innovator and perfectionist, always looking to make each dish better than the last, but also for his take on simplistic dishes that are created to make each of the ingredients shine.”

Chefs take on new gigs

Pawan Pinisetti has taken the reins at the Stratosphere’s Top of the World. The chef, who comes to the revolving restaurant from MGM Grand, is overseeing its shift to a more traditional steakhouse menu. It’s part of an effort by Golden Entertainment’s corporate executive chef John Church to bring the restaurant up to four-star/four-diamond status. The first new menu items have been rolled out, and the dining area will undergo renovations over the next few weeks.

In related news, former Stratosphere executive chef Rick Giffen has made a move into the private catering world. He’s partnered with chef Robert Rodriguez and his wife Suzy at Elite Catering. Giffen and Rodriguez have known each other for more than 17 years, and say they’re “excited to get to the next level.”

And in one more chef shakeup, Travis Schultz is now running the kitchen at Honey Salt. He comes from the kitchen of MGM Grand’s ultra-exclusive Mansion.

Post-midnight social gathering

Andre’s Bistro & Bar will host a collaborative late-night meal on Aug. 25. The five-course, breakfast-themed event, dubbed CommunEATy, kicks off with an 11 p.m. cocktail hour, followed by a meal created by Chris Bulen and Kevin Lopez of Andre’s, Flower Child’s Sean Rainaldi, Scott Commings and Antonio Nunez of The Stove, Golden Gaming’s Scott Green and CommunEATy co-founder TaChelle Lawson. It’s the latest in a series of “unique social gatherings designed to enhance the spirit and pride of the Las Vegas community.” Tickets are $88, with a portion of the proceeds going to the local nonprofit organization Notes with a Purpose, and available at figfirm.ticketspice.com/communeaty-at-andres-bar-bistro.

Chefs to receive big award

Border Grill’s Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken will receive the Julia Child Award, recognizing an individual (or team) who has made a profound and significant difference in the way America cooks, eats and drinks, on Nov. 1 at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. To celebrate, their Mandalay Bay restaurant will offer a Julia Child-inspired menu starting Wednesday, coinciding with Julia Child’s birthday, and running through the night of the award ceremony. It will include a cocktail, salad nicoise, duck duo and sweet crepes Julia.

