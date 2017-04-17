Poke bowl combinations plentiful at To See Roll in southwest Las Vegas

A poke bowl with salmon, tuna, shrimp, spciy tuna and octopus with a Philadelphia roll. (Danny Webster/View)

A poke bowl with tuna, salmon and shrimp. (Danny Webster/View)

Fish and salad can be enjoyed separately. Combined is a good option, too.

This comes from someone who had never tasted poke before, which made a recent trip to To See Roll poke bar, on Rainbow Boulevard near the 215 Beltway, a pleasant one.

Poke is a sushi salad. It’s served with rice (white, brown or black) or mixed greens as a base and topped with raw seafood, sauce and add-ons, such as onions, avocado, jalapeno, ginger, wasabi, seaweed salad and more.

Like many sandwich shops, your poke bowl is assembled in front of you.

To See Roll has four signature bowls, including the To See Bowl, Unagi Bowl, Salmon Lover and Korean Style. You can get them in medium ($9.50) or large ($12.50).

Building your own bowl provides more choices. There are options for a small ($7), medium ($8.75) or large ($10.75) bowl.

After picking a base, you can add crab meat or cucumber salad.

There are 10 types of proteins to choose from, and the amount of scoops you get depends on the size of the bowl (two scoops for small, three for medium and five for large). I went with tuna, spicy tuna, salmon, shrimp and octopus. Other choices include yellowtail, cajun albacore, super white tuna, red snapper and cajun tuna.

There are 13 types of sauces, and I’d recommend sampling before deciding; some are bitter, some really spicy.

The warm white rice served as a perfect complement to the cold fish. I went with the creamy sauce to top it off, which wasn’t spicy but packed enough flavor to make the bowl bold.

And if poke isn’t enough, sushi combos are available. Standard rolls such as the Philadelphia and California are $4.95, and popular and special rolls such as the Rainbow, Hawaiian and popcorn lobster rolls range from $7.95 to $8.95.

The bowls are filling by themselves, so sushi probably isn’t necessary unless you are with a bigger party.

Poke might seem odd at first, but it is a tasty, healthy option.

To See Roll Where: 7040 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 110 Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily More information: Call 702-722-2822 or visit toseeroll.com.

7040 S. Rainbow Blvd.