Poké chain founded by ex-Rebel coming to Las Vegas

Koibito Poké is set to open its first Las Vegas Valley location this summer.

In celebration of Sunset Station’s 25th anniversary, the property has created a commemorative cocktail, the Sunset Jubilee (Ketel One Botanical Peach and Orange Blossom Vodka, passionfruit, citrus, and sparkling wine). (Sunset Station)

It’s ahi, DYI. Koibito Poké, the chain known for its build-your-own Hawaiian poké bowls, just announced its newest location, at 4870 Blue Diamond Road in southwest Las Vegas. Former UNLV and MLB pitcher Todd Stottlemyre is co-founder and CEO of Koibito Poké.

Diners assemble their bowls from a choice of proteins, toppings and sauces. There are also signature bowls if you don’t want to think that hard. The Las Vegas franchisees are Shelton Jourdan, a local firefighter and paramedic, and Manal Jourdan, a UNLV alum and nurse practitioner.

The restaurant is scheduled to debut this summer.

◆ ◆ ◆

Chef Rob Moore is keeping busy. His Rosa Ristorante in Henderson, showcasing the chef’s take on the Italian dishes he grew up eating (plus steaks), is drawing diners and then some. Now comes word he and his team are turning the space next door into a Rosa wine bar. And there might be another Rosa location on the way. Whatever takes shape, one thing is certain: The chef’s rigatoni alla vodka is transportive. Order it. Stat.

◆ ◆ ◆

Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry, sibling to Gäbi Coffee & Bakery on Spring Mountain Road, has opened at 136 N. Stephanie St., at Wigwam Parkway, in Henderson. Creative small-batch doughnuts, including mochi versions and doughnuts in a cup, star at the bakery. Coffee drinks, teas and milk teas also are on the menu.

◆ ◆ ◆

Garagiste, which pours wines you won’t find anywhere else in town, is working on a website with delivery to addresses only within the city of Las Vegas, says Eric Prato, who now is the sole owner of the wine bar. If you love wine and want to learn more about it, stop by Garagiste, 197 E. California Ave., and let the exceedingly knowledgeable (and friendly) staff guide your sip.

We’re profiling the wine bar as part of a best pour story, so look for that on reviewjournal.com in the weeks ahead.

◆ ◆ ◆

For wine lovers, this week is filled with opportunities for plentiful sipping.

Triple George Grill will host a dinner with Daou Vineyards on Wednesday. A five-course menu will feature dishes such as smoked foie gras mousse parfait, grilled scallops with truffle shrimp agnolotti and duck leg confit with sourdough corn waffle. On Thursday, Estiatorio Milos in The Venetian will convene its Winemaker’s Table, where vintages from Greece, Italy and France will be paired over five courses with dishes such as green salad (romaine lettuce, dill, spring onions, manouri cheese and house dressing), mushroom medley (king trumpet, shitake, oyster, portobello, hen of the woods) and Athens-style pasta with Nova Scotian lobster.

Ferraro’s Ristorante will hold its Taste & Learn Event on Saturday. Pairings will put the spotlight on wines from Santa Margherita US, including 2020 Kettmeir Pinot Bianco with herb-encrusted ahi tuna carpaccio with tomatoes, olives, capers and fennel; 2016 Lamole di Lamole Chianti Classico Riserva with pasta al forno (baked pasta, meatballs, peas, hard-boiled eggs, mozzarella, pomodoro and cheese); and 2017 Cantina Mesa Carignano del Sulcis Riserva “Buio Buio” with wild boar ragù over pecorino polenta.

◆ ◆ ◆

Bulgogi takes to the Strip as Gen Korean BBQ House opens its newest outpost, this time at the Miracle Mile Shops. The Strip debut marks the third Nevada location for the all-you-can-enjoy Korean restaurant. Besides traditional Korean selections, the new Gen Korean will offer specialty rolls and izakaya dishes. The menu will be different than the Gen Korean on Sahara, and the banchan sides are returning without having to ask for them.

◆ ◆ ◆

Chef Bruce Kalman is fresh out of gabagool and provolone — for the time being, that is. He wrapped up his Brown Bagger Sandwich pop-up at Vegas Test Kitchen on Saturday after a successful test run. The search for a permanent location is now on. Many await the return of his delicious subs made with next-level sesame buns baked by none other than John Arena of Metro Pizza fame.

◆ ◆ ◆

There’s an impressive slate of restaurant birthdays this month across the Las Vegas Valley. Siegel’s Bagelmania is celebrating its 33rd anniversary of serving cream cheese schmears. Gaetano’s Ristorante has been plating pasta and sauce in Henderson for 20 years. Sunset Station’s 25th anniversary has arrived, as has a commemorative cocktail, the Sunset Jubilee (Ketel One Botanical Peach and Orange Blossom Vodka, passion fruit, citrus, and sparkling wine). And finally, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, the locally headquartered national chain, turns 46 on Monday. Many happy returns to all.

◆ ◆ ◆

Finally, just the other day, we heard word of something that sounded new — Father’s Day brunch at a restaurant. New as in “is that an actual thing?” After a bit of informal polling of friends and food industry professionals, it was the same answer over and over: never heard of such a thing. Granted, the brunch is being offered in New York City, so there’s that to consider. But it makes sense — brunch is taking over the culture across a vast swath of the country. And brunch is a good thing. It’s certainly more fun than a necktie, socks or a “World’s Greatest Dad” mug. Maybe it will be a Vegas thing next year? Brunch for all the dads!

