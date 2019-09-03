Popeyes chicken sandwich frenzy drives group to rush restaurant
Houston, we have a problem.
Or maybe it’s more like Popeyes has a problem.
Houston television stations reported a group of angry customers took extreme measures to get their hands on Popeyes hard-to-get chicken sandwiches on Monday night.
Two women and three men just wouldn’t take no for an answer when they were at the drive-through and were told the sandwiches had sold out. The group, which included a baby, rushed the door at the southeast Houston restaurant.
One man pulled a gun on an employee, demanding chicken sandwiches. The employee was able to lock the group out and called police.
No one was injured. It’s uncertain if anyone was apprehended.