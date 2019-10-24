Popeyes chicken sandwich returning soon

Popeyes chicken sandwich will be coming back in early November, according to news reports.

The spicy chicken sandwich at Popeyes will return in November. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Get ready, Las Vegas.

Popeyes chicken sandwich will be coming back soon.

Sun Holdings Inc., operator of about 150 Popeyes locations, will bring the sandwich back in early November, according to Bloomberg. Restaurants will hire an additional 400 employees to deal with the anticipated rush.

Popeyes corporate parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc., did not confirm the date of the sandwich’s relaunch, Bloomberg reported.

The sandwich debuted in August, becoming a viral sensation in the process, but restaurants struggled to keep up with demand. On Aug. 27, Popeyes announced it had sold out of the sandwiches.

