Food

Popular Italian restaurant to open 3rd valley location in Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2022 - 7:18 am
 
Updated November 10, 2022 - 5:32 pm
Bella Vita, a popular Las Vegas Italian restaurant, is opening a third location in Summerlin, w ...
Bella Vita, a popular Las Vegas Italian restaurant, is opening a third location in Summerlin, with the debut planned for winter 2023. (Bella Vita)
The Underground, the speakeasy and distillery in the Mob Museum, is offering a flight of four p ...
The Underground, the speakeasy and distillery in the Mob Museum, is offering a flight of four pours of Heaven's Door Whiskey, from Bob Dylan, during November 2022. (The Mob Museum)
Three Square, the food bank serving Southern Nevada and longtime beneficiary of Las Vegas Resta ...
Three Square, the food bank serving Southern Nevada and longtime beneficiary of Las Vegas Restaurant Week, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this week’s dispatches from the Las Vegas restaurant front:

Bella Vita, the popular Italian spot, is planned to debut this winter at Boca Park in Summerlin, a rep tells the Review-Journal. Restaurant debuts are famously fluctuating things, especially in these times, but it’s worth keeping an eye on the doings at 740 S. Rampart Blvd. in Summerlin, which will be a third Bella after Henderson and Blue Diamond Road.

— Sam Marvin, chef-owner of Echo & Rig, who is busy finishing his first Vegas expansion of the steakhouse, in The District, is also in the middle of construction with B.A.D. Sam, a sumptuous brunch spot at The Bend development in southwest Vegas. You’ll have to ask the chef what B.A.D. stands for — it’s a secret for now.

And the food? How about soft-scrambled egg dolloped with caviar, served in the shell? Or crab omelets, their delicate skins cosseted by satiny hollandaise? Or truffles and foie gras fox-trotting across the menu? We thought so. Us, too.

Pikey Coffee is now open, after delays, at 6430 S. Decatur Blvd., a bit north of the 215 Beltway. Pikey combines coffee and motorcycle cultures.

◆ ◆ ◆

During November, The Underground speakeasy and distillery in the Mob Museum is knockin’ on the brown with a $35 flight of four pours of Heaven’s Door Whiskey, the new spirits project from Bob Dylan. The flight is served noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and noon to midnight Thursday through Sunday.

◆ ◆ ◆

The Holiday Match Challenge returns to Three Square Food Bank in 2022. Through the end of year, Three Square can double the impact of donations through matching sponsors like Bentley Las Vegas, Boyd Gaming, Gene Haas Foundation, Intermountain Healthcare and Nevada Gold Mines/Barrick.

Three Square provides holiday meals to families in need and community meal programs for seniors across the valley. One in seven residents in Southern Nevada does not have reliable access to food, the food bank estimates. To donate, visit threesquare.org.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.

