Popular Las Vegas tiki bar to reopen after coronavirus exposure

Co-owner of Chinatown bar says premises will be deep cleaned, staff will be tested before reopening.

The Baby Yoda cocktail at the Golden Tiki in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

A Baby Yoda cocktail is made at the Golden Tiki in Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The Golden Tiki will reopen on Thursday after temporarily closing as a COVID-19 precaution.

The bar decided to briefly close Monday after management became “aware that possible exposure to a person who later tested positive (for COVID-19) took place over the weekend at the venue.”

Citing “an abundance of caution,” the Chinatown bar’s management announced it will initiate a deep cleaning of the premises and have all staff tested and cleared before they reopen.

In a statement announcing the move, the Tiki’s co-owner and creator Branden Powers says, “Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers and staff. So we want to be absolutely certain that everything is all clear.”

