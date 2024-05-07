Popular Vegas-born vegan taqueria launches make-at-home line

Online sales have begun. In 2023, the restaurant was named the best vegan taqueria in the U.S.

Plant-based birria taco filling from Tacotarian, the popular vegan taqueria with four locations in Las Vegas, it native city, and one in San Diego. (Tacotarian)

Plant-based barbacoa taco filling from Tacotarian, the popular vegan taqueria with four locations in Las Vegas, it native city, and one in San Diego. (Tacotarian)

A spread of plant-based tacos from Tacotarian, the popular vegan taqueria with four locations in Las Vegas, it native city, and one in San Diego. (Tacotarian)

Tacotarian is taking the taco out of the taqueria — and into the home.

The popular vegan taco shop, with four locations in its native Las Vegas and one in San Diego, has launched a line of plant-based taco fillings called Tacotarian at Home. The packaged fillings are shelf-stable, non-GMO and easily heated. The first two styles to debut are jackfruit barbacoa and jackfruit birria made with Beyond Meat.

Customer demand, especially from Tacotarian fans who don’t live near a restaurant, prompted the move into retail.

“While we are continuing to expand, we are elated to meet people where they are and present them with a retail line that allows them access to our plant-based offerings regardless of location,” said Kristin Corrall, a co-founder of Tacotarian and Tacotarian at Home.

“We’re especially proud of our Birria with Beyond as it’s one of our most popular options at all our locations,” added Regina Simmons, another co-founder of the taqueria and the line of fillings.

Online sales have begun at eattacotarian.com/retail. As for bricks-and-mortar sales: “We are in talks with multiple retailers but don’t have those announced yet,” Corrall said.

Kristen and Carlos Corral and Regina and Dan Simmons opened the first Tacotarian in August 2018. Tacotarian was named the Best Vegan Taqueria in the 2023 Veggies Awards presented by VegNews, the media brand covering plant-based eating and industry.

