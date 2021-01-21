Prepare your bun puns, the Wienermobile is returning to Las Vegas

A group of children wait in line with Elvis impersonator Johnny Thompson, right, for hot dogs after singing the Bologna Song at an official Oscar Mayer event in Las Vegas in 2006. (The Associated Press)

To be frank, it’s been far too long since a 27-foot hotdog-themed vehicle has rolled into town. So we relish the opportunity to tell you that the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is returning to the valley this weekend, with five stops planned over three days. You can check it out on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dream Racing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, or from 2 to 5 p.m. at Henderson’s The Steamie Weenie, 1500 N. Green Valley Parkway. On Saturday, you can ketchup with the team from 7 to 10 a.m. at Cars and Coffee, 6405 Ensworth Street, or between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Atomic Motors, 704 W. Sunset Road, where you can also get a free hotdog. The final local stop will be on Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m, at Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place.

“We’ll have free wiener whistles for people of all ages,” driver Niener Wiener (perhaps not her given name) promises of all the stops. “People are welcome to get their photo outside the vehicle and ask us any questions that they’d like. We love to meat, m-e-a-t, frank fans of all kinds, and answer all their trivia questions for them.”

She and her partner, Tommy Salami (again, perhaps not the name on his birth certificate), also will have “hand sanitizer, masks, Lysol Wipes, and everything else to make sure that we’re sanitizing anything people are touching.”

Those who haven’t grown tired of the bun-related puns also may want to look into a career in mobile meat marketing. The Wienermobile folks are looking for recent college graduates to cruise America’s highways in their hotdog for a year.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” says Wiener. “It is the best way to see the country from the windshield of a 27-foot-long American icon. It is the absolute coolest thing you can do your first year out of college.”

If you think you can cut the mustard, apply online at oscarmayer.com/wienermobile before January 31.

