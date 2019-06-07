Pret a Manger open at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas

The U.K.-based grab-and-go restaurant has become popular in the eastern United States, Chicago and overseas.

Vegan Mediterranean Mezze Salad. (Pret HMSHost)

Pret a Manger, which has attracted a cult following in the U.S. and abroad for its upscale grab-and-go food, has expanded to the western part of the country for the first time with a location at McCarran International Airport.

The restaurant, which is near the E gates, is a partnership between Pret a Manger and HMSHost’s parent company, Autogrill. A location at Los Angeles International Airport is expected to open this month, with other airports to follow.

Commonly called “Pret,” the company, founded in London in 1986, serves sandwiches, salads, wraps, hot dishes and sweets, including vegan and vegetarian choices, for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The food is made on-site each day, and customers can eat in or take out. Popular items, the company said, include Pret’s Famous Ham & Cheese Baguette, a chicken-avocado salad, Greek egg white frittata, chicken Parm hot wrap, vegan steel-cut oatmeal and egg and bacon brioche.

