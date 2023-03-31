Prime people-watching spot at Fashion Show mall closes after 16 years
Stripburger’s open-air covered dining room offered some of the best people-watching on the boulevard.
Stripburger & Chicken, a purveyor of burgers, chicken sandwiches, craft cocktails and boozy milkshakes, is closing after 16 years in Fashion Show mall on the Strip, a representative for the restaurant said in an email. Stripburger’s open-air covered dining room offered some of the best people-watching on the boulevard.
The closure comes just after the Review-Journal reported that Emmitt’s, the restaurant from NFL legend Emmitt Smith taking shape at Fashion Show, was a step closer to opening in light of a pending business license.
The representative for Stripburger did not reply to a request for information on the reason for the closing or any replacement restaurant.
Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.