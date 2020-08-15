PT’s Taverns offer party packs for Knights playoff games

Although Vegas Golden Knights fans can’t watch their favorite hockey team in the playoffs, they can cheer them on at home with plates of wings and other snacks.

VGK Playoff Party Pack at PT's Taverns. (PT'S Taverns)

You can’t go to an arena to watch the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL playoffs, but PT’s Taverns are making it easier to take the playoff party home.

The taverns have introduced VGK Playoff Party Packs, complete with trophy stein, for $55. The packs are designed to serve six people and contain boneless and classic chicken wings, crispy mozzarella sticks, pretzel bites, seared potstickers and french fries with a variety of dipping sauces. Some of the taverns will let you add a cheese or pepperoni pizza for $10 more, and additional steins are available while supplies last. The packs are available for dine-in at some locations.

To order, contact your neighborhood PT’s Tavern.

