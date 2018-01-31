Public School 702 in Las Vegas serves buffalo cauliflower

The Super Bowl’s a big day for Buffalo wings, but sometimes they seem kind of cliche.

Crispy buffalo cauliflower with bleu cheese aioli and buffalo sauce at Public School 702 on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in Downtown Summerlin, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Super Bowl’s a big day for Buffalo wings, but sometimes they seem kind of cliche. If you’re looking for a variation on the theme you’ll find it at Public School 702 in Downtown Summerlin. Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower delivers crunchy florets served with Buffalo sauce and blue cheese aioli. They’re $8, or $6 during Recess (also known as happy hour), from 3 to 7 p.m. weekdays.