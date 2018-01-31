Public School 702 in Las Vegas serves buffalo cauliflower

The Super Bowl’s a big day for Buffalo wings, but sometimes they seem kind of cliche. If you’re looking for a variation on the theme you’ll find it at Public School 702 in Downtown Summerlin. Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower delivers crunchy florets served with Buffalo sauce and blue cheese aioli. They’re $8, or $6 during Recess (also known as happy hour), from 3 to 7 p.m. weekdays.
