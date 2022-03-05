R-J beefs up food team with 2 new hires

Hungry readers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal will soon become familiar with two new bylines: Johnathan L. Wright and Greg Thilmont.

Both are experienced restaurant and dining writers — local foodies might recognize Thilmont from his writings in numerous local venues; he was also co-author of a volume in the “Eating Las Vegas” series. Meanwhile, Wright has been the most prominent journalist chronicling the burgeoning food scene in Reno, for both the Reno Gazette Journal and the Reno News & Review. Together they bring more than three decades of experience to bear on coverage of the vast, always-changing world of Las Vegas restaurants.

Online, in print, by video and through social media, Wright and Thilmont will keep the paper’s readership appraised of the city’s latest dining trends, openings, closings, personalities and other news you can chew.

Their dual hiring foreshadows another development: Shortly, the paper’s Sunday features section will become a Sunday dining section — a deep weekly resource that will whisk readers from the top Strip restaurants to the valley’s most far-flung food trucks, stopping at every noteworthy dish, kitchen and food/beverage venue in between.