Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort sets April 1 opening date

Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort, to be located off the casino floor at M Resort in Henderson, will offer an extensive menu from stadium favorites to entrees.

Raiders Tavern & Grill opens Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort)

Strawberry shortcake at Raiders Tavern & Grill. (Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort)

Asian-style salmon will be served at Raiders Tavern & Grill, which opens Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort)

Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort in Henderson will open April 1. The restaurant, which is the only one dedicated to the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team, will start taking reservations on OpenTable on Wednesday. Walk-ins also will be accommodated when it opens.

The restaurant will be decorated with Raiders memorabilia and merchandise, and it will have numerous large TV screens, both indoors and on the outdoor patio, to provide plenty of sports programming. The patio overlooks the resort’s pool area.

Signature entrees will include Asian-style salmon, house-made barbecue, street tacos and wood-fired pizzas, and the restaurant also will serve stadium favorites, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, healthy fare and vegan and vegetarian dishes and desserts such as strawberry shortcake, bread pudding and ice cream cocktails and sundaes. Themed nights are planned, such as a midweek crab-leg night.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 a.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 7 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

