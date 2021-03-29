Raiders Tavern Grill opens to the public at M Resort

The Raiders first official branded restaurant has opened at the M Resort.

The Raiders Tavern & Grill entrance off the casino floor of the M Resort as seen on March , 29, 2021. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The Raiders Tavern & Grill in the M Resort features a small Raider Image retail store as seen here on March 29, 2021. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

A dining area near the front of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at the M Resorts as seen on March 29, 2021. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The Remy Martin themed bar inside the Raiders Tavern & Grill inside the M Resort as seen on March 29, 2021. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The Raiders Tavern & Grill features a patio area over looking the M Resort's pool area, as seen on March 29, 2021. The area can seat 44 patrons. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The keg room at the Raiders Tavern & Grill at the M Resort as seen on March 29, 2021. ((Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

A booth at the Raiders Tavern & Grill inside the M Resort as seen on March 29, 2021. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The main dining area of the Raiders Tavern & Grill at the M Resort as seen on March 29, 2021. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The hallway leading to the restrooms of the Raiders Tavern & Grill inside the M Resort as seen on March 29, 2021. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The Modelo Cantina Club inside the Raiders Tavern & Grill at the M Resort as seen on March 29, 2021. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The Raiders first official branded restaurant opened Thursday at the M Resort.

The Raiders Tavern & Grill opened at the hotel in west Henderson, following a grand opening celebration Wednesday for invited guests and media.

“With the launch of the Raiders Tavern & Grill, fans and the public at large will be immersed in the Silver & Black experience through decor and memorabilia while enjoying great food, drinks and service,” Raiders President Marc Badain said in a statement last month.

Guests are greeted by an entrance decked out in Raiders helmets and footballs on both sides, including autographed memorabilia from players and a Swarovski crystal decorated helmet.

Inside the 8,000-square-foot space are two themed bars: the Modelo Cantina Club, which is modeled after the same space located inside Allegiant Stadium; and the Remy Martin Bar, with various cocktails available.

The menu will feature stadium favorites, barbecue items, sports bar fare and other entrees.

The restaurant can fit 200 patrons once COVID-19 regulations allow, with a private room that allows for private parties of 25 people.

Additionally, 44 guests can dine on the patio overlooking the hotel’s pool area. Several large screen TVs are on the patio.

Fans looking to score new Silver & Black gear can do so inside the Raiders Image store located near the Model0 bar. The outlet features jerseys, apparel, small gifts and more.

Those catching game action on the 49 televisions who want to place bets can do so without leaving the space, as three sports betting kiosks will be added inside the restaurant.

A keg room for the over 20 beers on tap with glass panels on all sides is located near the front of the restaurant, with the space’s open kitchen, featuring a stone fire pizza oven and barbecue smoker, designed to provide an interactive experience.

The restaurant features tables with black and silver wood grain, staying true to the Raiders colors, with various signed memorabilia hung throughout the restaurant.

Open to guests of all ages, the hours are slated to be 11 a.m.-7 a.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Walk-in customers will be served on a first-come, first-served basis, with reservations being accepted via OpenTable.

“We look forward to welcoming Raiders fans, sports lovers and all of our future guests to an amazing food, beer and cocktail experience here at M Resort,” said M Resort General Manager Hussain Mahrous last month in a statement.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.