Fast-food chain Raising Cane’s is expanding to the east Las Vegas Valley.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is seen at 1120 E. Flamingo in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Lousiana-based company known for its chicken fingers has begun construction on its 13th Las Vegas location at 180 N. Nellis Boulevard, just north of Charleston Boulevard.

Raising Cane’s is hiring 120 people for multiple positions at the new restaurant.

