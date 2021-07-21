Raising Cane’s to open Strip location this year

Raising Cane’s, an immensely popular chicken-fingers chain with restaurants across the country, will open a “landmark location” late this year near T-Mobile Arena.

People have been raising Cain on the Strip for decades. Soon, they’ll be able to do it with a Raising Cane’s.

The wildly popular chicken-fingers brand — started near the campus of Louisiana State University by a guy who took a fishing job in Alaska to raise capital when banks wouldn’t give him a loan — will open an outpost on the Strip later this year. And the company is calling it a “landmark location,” the first two-story Canes in the country. It’ll be open 24/7 and will be near T-Mobile Arena.

“Between this killer, two-story location right on Las Vegas Boulevard, the iconic design of this restaurant, and our amazing chicken fingers,” said the company’s regional leader of restaurants, Jason Zwerin, “I have no doubt that Caniacs from all over the world are going to make this restaurant one of our biggest successes.”

