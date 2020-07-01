Raku chef focuses on chicken – raw and cooked – at new restaurant

Raku chef Mitsuo Endo has a new local eatery called Raku Toridokoro that will begin serving customers on Friday night. Not all of the dishes are grilled, however, or even cooked.

Located in the space at 4439 W. Flamingo Road that was previously home to his short-lived teppanyaki restaurant Tatsujin X, it’s a yakitori-style grill restaurant focusing almost exclusively on chicken.

Not all of the dishes are grilled, however, or even cooked. One of the most jaw-dropping dishes Endo has been offering during preview dinners has been chicken sashimi: raw slices of chicken breast, chicken liver and chicken gizzards. (They offer a hot stone for those who would prefer to cook them up a bit.)

Another dish, chicken soft bones, consisted of batter-fried cartilage served over Brussels sprouts.

Have no fear, however; there are plenty of more approachable parts of the chicken you can order, simply seasoned and cooked on skewers over hot coals.

