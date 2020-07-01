Raku chef focuses on chicken – raw and cooked – at new restaurant
Raku chef Mitsuo Endo has a new local eatery called Raku Toridokoro that will begin serving customers on Friday night. Not all of the dishes are grilled, however, or even cooked.
Raku's multiple James Beard Award-nominee chef Mitsuo Endo has a new local eatery called Raku Toridokoro that will begin serving customers on Friday night.
Located in the space at 4439 W. Flamingo Road that was previously home to his short-lived teppanyaki restaurant Tatsujin X, it’s a yakitori-style grill restaurant focusing almost exclusively on chicken.
Not all of the dishes are grilled, however, or even cooked. One of the most jaw-dropping dishes Endo has been offering during preview dinners has been chicken sashimi: raw slices of chicken breast, chicken liver and chicken gizzards. (They offer a hot stone for those who would prefer to cook them up a bit.)
Another dish, chicken soft bones, consisted of batter-fried cartilage served over Brussels sprouts.
Have no fear, however; there are plenty of more approachable parts of the chicken you can order, simply seasoned and cooked on skewers over hot coals.
