Rampart Casino plans special National Blackjack Day food, drink

Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin is celebrating National Blackjack Day on Monday to remind players that it still offers a 3:2 payout.

The Double Down Burger is offered in the Clubhouse Deli at Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin. (Rampart Casino)

The origins of many food holidays are shrouded in mystery: Who came up with National Stuffed Mushroom Day? National Cream-Filled Chocolates Day?

But this one is pretty clear: Blackjack fans created, and trademarked, National Blackjack Day because “in recent years more and more casinos are moving away from 3:2 payouts for blackjack and moving to 6:5,” according to the website nationalblackjackday.org.

The day is Monday (March 2, or 3/2), and the Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin is celebrating with blackjack bonuses and free lessons, plus the Double Down Burger, with fries and a soft drink, for $9.99 in the Clubhouse Deli, and the Jack in Black cocktail for $3.20 in the casino bars.

The burger’s components, which may sound familiar, are two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese and pickles on a sesame seed bun. The cocktail is a mix of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7, coffee liqueur and cola.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.