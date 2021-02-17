53°F
Randy’s Donuts, iconic Southern California stop, coming to Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2021 - 10:40 am
 
(Randy's Donuts via Facebook)

Perhaps bringing California to Nevada is welcome in some circles, especially if the circle is fried, glazed and tasty.

Randy’s Donuts, an iconic Southern California destination, is set to build a Las Vegas property in the southwest valley, according to multiple reports.

Its unique storefront has made numerous appearances in film, television and videos.

“With our expert bakers, secret recipes, the finest ingredients, and handmade goodness, it is no wonder we produce a donut that is fluffier, airier, larger, and stays fresh longer,” its website says.

