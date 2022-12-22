59°F
Food

Randy’s Donuts opening its 1st shop on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2022 - 12:58 pm
 
Randy's Donuts is opening its second Las Vegas shop, and its first on the Strip, with the debut of a pop-up window in Resorts World on Jan. 4, 2023.
Randy's Donuts is opening its second Las Vegas shop, and its first on the Strip, with the debut of a pop-up window in Resorts World on Jan. 4, 2023. (Randy's Donuts)
Randy's Donuts is opening its second Las Vegas shop, and its first on the Strip, with the debut ...
Randy's Donuts is opening its second Las Vegas shop, and its first on the Strip, with the debut of a pop-up window in Resorts World on Jan. 4, 2023. (Randy's Donuts)

Randy’s Donuts, the famed bakery with the giant doughnut on the roof of its original Los Angeles store, is opening Jan. 4 in Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip.

In August, after Randy’s opened its first Vegas shop on South Rainbow Boulevard to long lines and product sellouts, owner Mark Kelegian exclusively shared with the Review-Journal that Randy’s was in discussions to open in an unnamed Strip property (while also planning three other stores whose locations he identified).

Now, glazed meets neon.

Randy’s will operate from a 24/7 pop-up window inside Suns Out Buns Out, the breakfast restaurant in Resorts World. Guests also may order glazed doughnuts, apple fritters, cinnamon rolls and more than 60 other flavors from anywhere on property through the resort’s On-the-Fly app, in partnership with Grubhub

The other Randy’s are planned for Cameron Street and Blue Diamond Road, Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road, and on Charleston Boulevard, between Hualapai Way and Town Center Drive, in Summerlin.

In a November update for the RJ, Kelegian said he anticipated a January 2023 opening for the Summerlin shop, where a sign already has been installed. Kelegian indicated the other two shops would open sometime in summer 2023. Details: rwlasvegas.com/dining/randys-donuts.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

