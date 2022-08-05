Randy’s Donuts opens first Vegas shop

Free glazed donuts are being offered on Aug. 16 from 6 a.m. to noon at the new Rainbow store.

The new Randy's Donuts shop at Rainbow Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, the first Las Vegas outlet for the famed doughnut group, will offer more than 60 doughnut styles, plus seasonal offerings and signature doughnut holes.

Randy's Donuts, famed for its original 1952 L.A. store with the giant doughnut on the roof, is opening its first Las Vegas location on Aug. 16 at Rainbow Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

L.A. fixture Randy's Donuts will host the grand opening of its Rainbow and Sahara location on Aug. 16. (Dog and a Duck)

Randy’s Donuts was Instagrammable six decades before Instagram.

The original shop in Inglewood, California, debuted in 1952 with a giant doughnut on the roof. This novelty architecture belonged to an early 20th century L.A. craze for restaurants shaped after foods, animals or objects, like Tail o’ the Pup (hot dog), the Idle Hour (whiskey barrels) and Mother Goose Pantry (giant boot).

Over the years, the original Randy’s appeared in a host of movies and TV shows and became a favorite tourist destination for pictures of the giant doughnut (and for inhaling glazed doughnuts).

Fittingly, Randy’s is bringing the Hollywood glaze and sprinkles to Las Vegas, opening its first shop in the city on Aug. 16 at 2170 S. Rainbow Blvd., at Sahara Avenue. From 6 a.m. to noon on opening day, the shop will offer a free glazed doughnut to folks who stop by. Also fittingly for Vegas, this store is the lucky 21st in the Randy’s group.

“We bet big on Las Vegas and plan to open more locations for locals throughout Las Vegas,” said Mark Kelegian, owner of Randy’s Donuts, who noted that the doughnuts have been made from the same recipe for 70 years.

The menu will offer more than 60 varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy and premium doughnuts, most priced under $3, along with Randy’s Rounds (Randy’s embiggened version of a doughnut hole), seasonal special doughnuts and Randy’s Roast, a proprietary coffee blend.

Over the next two weeks, Randy’s Donuts will be hosting pop-up events across Las Vegas, giving away free donuts. Follow Randy’s Donuts on TikTok and Instagram (@RandysDonuts), and on Facebook and Twitter (@RandysDonutsLA) for details.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.