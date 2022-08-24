Randy’s Donuts preparing Summerlin location for 2nd Las Vegas shop

The sign mistakenly went up early, the owner said. But expect the new shop to open later this year.

Randy's Donuts on South Rainbow Boulevard on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. A sign has gone up for another Randy’s Donuts location in what was a former KFC on Charleston Boulevard, between Hualapai Way and Town Center Drive, in Summerlin. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @SteelBrooks

Calm your crullers, doughnut fans.

A sign has gone up for Randy’s Donuts in what was a former KFC on Charleston Boulevard, between Hualapai Way and Town Center Drive, in Summerlin. The shop will be the second Las Vegas location for Randy’s, following the opening of its inaugural Vegas store on Aug. 16.

But the sign is something of a false fritter. It was installed early “due to a miscommunication with the sign company,” Mark Kelegian, owner of Randy’s, said in an exclusive discussion with the Review-Journal. He said construction of the Summerlin Randy’s had not even begun because initial permits had yet to be received from building officials.

Best-case scenario, Kelegian said, the build-out would be completed by the end of October, with the opening of the second Randy’s sometime in November.

Doughnut pandemonium

As previously reported by the RJ, in its initial four days, the first Randy’s, on South Rainbow Boulevard, sold 10,000-plus doughnuts a day (all made by hand) and had to close by 6 or 7 p.m. each day when product ran out. The store had intended to be open 24 hours when it launched.

That pace is still about 10,000 doughnuts daily, Kelegian said, adding Randy’s was “actively searching for more bakers and fryers. They take awhile to train, so we are still probably two to three weeks out (on 24-hour service), but difficult to say.” Hours are still until sellout.

As the RJ also previously reported, two more Randy’s are in the works in Vegas, at Cameron Street and Blue Diamond Road, and at Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road. Unlike Summerlin, these shops are being built from the ground up, Kelegian said, so any opening timeline is extremely tentative, perhaps end of the year for one and first quarter of 2023 for the other.

The original Randy’s debuted in 1952 in Los Angeles. The shop is famous for the giant doughnut on its roof and its appearance over the decades in films and television shows.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.