Randy’s Donuts turns 70 with 70-cent doughnuts

At Randy’s Donuts, it’s 70 for 70.

The famed bakery with the giant doughnut on the roof of its original Southern California shop is turning 70, and to celebrate, Randy’s is offering its Classic Selections doughnuts for 70 cents each (limit 12) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14 in all stores (no online or delivery orders), including Las Vegas. Randy’s opened its first Vegas shop on Aug. 16. on South Rainbow Boulevard.

That week, in an exclusive discussion with the Review-Journal, Randy’s owner Mark Kelegian identified three more shops planned for Vegas: at Cameron Street and Blue Diamond Road, at Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road, and on Charleston Boulevard, between Hualapai Way and Town Center Drive, in Summerlin.

In an update this week for the RJ, Kelegian said he anticipated a January 2023 opening for the Summerlin shop, where a sign already has been installed. The opening was originally expected to be this month. Kelegian indicated the other two shops would open sometime in summer 2023, after earlier forecasting a debut by the end of the year or the first quarter of 2023.

“We’re ready to go, but we can’t do anything about the construction or other delays,” Kelegian said, “and we are just being as patient as we can in our attempt to bring our doughnuts to everyone in Southern Nevada.”

To mark its 70th, Randy’s also is joining with Tyra Banks, the supermodel and entrepreneur, to introduce You Bacon Me 70, a new ice cream flavor from Smize Cream, founded by Banks. The new flavor is blended with Randy’s Maple Bacon Long John doughnuts; a truffle made with the bakery’s apple fritters awaits at the bottom of each serving.

You Bacon Me 70 is being served on Nov. 14 at the original shop in Inglewood, California, the hometown of Banks. The flavor also can be ordered for nationwide shipping on the Smize website.

