Readers find hot cross buns in Las Vegas

Easter Hot Cross Buns. Thinkstock

Mar. 20, 2018

Taste of the Town reader Ann Brown has good news for Joseph Lowery — she spotted Aunt Penny’s White Sauce at Smith’s.

For Alexandra Lenz, Carol Keenan and Paulette Juryn found Minute Maid frozen lemon juice at Walmart, and Juryn found it at the commissary at Nellis Air Force Base, for those who have commissary privileges.

For Peter Rich, who’s looking for a pastry called langos, CeCi Schreiber said they’re available by special order from Otto’s European and Hungarian Import Store & Deli in Burbank, California; 818-845-0433 or hungariandeli.com.

Now that we’re getting closer to Easter, Gloria Castricone said hot cross buns are available at Smith’s (with frosting) and Vons (with lemon) and Brown recommended Freed’s Bakery at 9815 S. Eastern Ave.

More reader requests

Roy Hayes is looking for smoked tongue, and Ocrant is looking for whole pickled beef tongue.

Sidna Yates is looking for Friendly’s raspberry and banana split ice creams, which she used to get at Albertsons, and Lipton unflavored sweet tea in gallon jugs.

Linda Freiberg is looking for veal chops or steaks, preferably in Summerlin.

And B.A. Bigham, a frequent visitor, is looking for high-quality baked goods such as scones and dinner rolls, especially whole wheat and olive rolls — not loaves.

Readers?

Mar. 14, 2018

Robert Grabowski is looking for St. Joseph’s pastries (also known as Zeppole di San Giuseppe), in advance of St. Joseph’s Day on Monday, and his fellow Taste of the Town readers came through just in time.

Ann Brown said they’re available at Siena Deli at 9500 W. Sahara Ave. in Village Square. And Steven Montesano, whose family’s former shop was one of Grabowski’s sources, emailed to say they’ve opened New York Bagel n Bakery at 840 S. Rancho Drive, just north of Charleston Boulevard, and will be making the pastries through March 24.

For Karen Flaherty, Brown said Siena will have Easter bread as well (after St. Joseph’s Day), and Montesano said he’ll be making it March 30-31 and April 1 (pre-orders encouraged).

For Vicki Desy, who’s looking for “normal-sized” chicken parts instead of the huge ones now common in supermarkets, Kate Berlin suggested she buy game hens, which are small chickens. Brown said Desy can take the packaged chicken at Sprouts Farmers Market to the butcher to be cut into smaller pieces. And the Jensens at Village Meat & Wine, 5025 S. Eastern Ave., emailed that the free-range, antibiotic- and hormone-free chickens they carry average just 3 to 3 1/2 pounds (as opposed to 5-pounds-plus for the average supermarket bird).

More on New York-style crumb cake: Montesano said his bakery carries that as well.

More reader requests

Bertie Osborne is looking for a bakery that makes popovers, preferably in Henderson.

John Costa is looking for soft-shell steamer clams.

With the closing of Glazier’s, Sandy Woolf is looking for Ba-Tampte half-sour pickles and new kraut.

For the same reason, Pat Patterson is looking for Jack Daniel’s Horseradish Mustard.

Readers?

Mar. 7, 2018

A few weeks ago, Taste of the Town ran a request from reader Jim DePorche, lamenting the loss of New York-style crumbcake since the closing of Glazier’s Food Marketplace, and detailing his circuitous path to obtaining it in the pre-Glazier’s days. Readers offered a few substitutes, but I recently received an email from DePorche celebrating the fact that he’d found a local source: Life’s a Bagel, 2333 N. Rampart Blvd., at Lake Mead Boulevard. He said it’s baked on the premises and “same price, different shape tin, but a little deeper.” He said they also sell it in sheets that can be cut up and frozen.

For Terri Cohen, who’s looking for Dr. Brown’s Diet Cherry Soda, preferably in the Henderson area, Allen Asch emailed that it’s available at Weiss Restaurant Deli Bakery at 2744 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson.

For Al Kraus, who’s looking for hard biscotti with almonds from a local bakery, not a supermarket, Ann Brown recommended Manan Bakery at 6620 W. Flamingo Road.

More on butter lambs: Megan Hubble emailed that they’re available at Winco at 80 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson; there’s another Winco at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd.

More reader requests

With St. Joseph’s Day approaching on March 19, Robert Grabowski is looking for St. Joseph’s pastry (also known as Zeppole di San Giuseppe), which he used to get at the now-closed Albina’s Italian Bakery and Montesano’s.

Sharon Flaherty is looking for Easter bread.

Bobbie Madonna is looking for Chinese black garlic sauce.

Jerry Jay is looking for Limburger cheese, either American or German in origin.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.