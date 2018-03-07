Readers find scones and in Las Vegas

Great Harvest Bread Company owner Marcus Stewart grabs freshly baked blueberry swirl loafs to put on a rack at the bakery's location at 4800 E. Bonanza Road in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 30, 2014. Stewart, along with his wife Tina, own two locations, the second at 6475 N. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/View)

April 4, 2018

Fellow Taste of the Town readers have sources for Joan Weglarz, who’s looking for smelt.

Jan Visser recommended The Butcher Block at 1550 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson. Gary Hansen recommended The Butcher Block at 7965 S. Rainbow Blvd., and there’s another location at 6440 N. Durango Drive. Hansen also recommended Smith’s at 1000 N. Green Valley Parkway, and Linda Plackowski recommended Seafood City at 3890 S. Maryland Parkway and La Bonita Supermarkets, of which there are six in the valley. And Hansen made a good point: If you’re going in search of a specific item, call ahead to be sure it’s in stock.

For B.A. Bigham, who’s looking for high-quality baked goods such as scones and dinner rolls, especially whole wheat and olive rolls, Ann Brown recommended Great Harvest Bread Co., which has four locations in the valley, and Great Buns, 3270 E. Tropicana Ave.

For Linda Freiberg, who’s looking for veal chops, the Jensens at Village Meat & Wine, 5025 S. Eastern Ave., said they cut them to order, and also carry veal osso buco, scallopini and ground veal.

More reader requests

Vicki Wise is looking for Mary B’s frozen dumplings, which she had found at Walmart

Jack De Michele is looking for hot and sweet cherry peppers, seedless and open for stuffing, which he used to get at Trader Joe’s.

Henry Moss is looking for bottles or jars of Double Devon Cream.

And J.J. Sharbaugh is looking for calamari steak, sand dabs, flounder, deviled crab in the shell and frog legs, all formerly found at Glazier’s Food Marketplace.

Readers?

Mar. 28, 2018

Weeks later, Taste of the Town readers still are helping each other find things they used to get at the now-closed Glazier’s Food Marketplace. This week: Ba-Tampte half-sour pickles and new kraut, and limburger cheese.

For Sandy Woolf, Joanne Rubin, CeCi Schreiber and Ann Brown found Ba-Tampte products at The Kosher Experience at Smith’s at 2211 N. Rampart Blvd.

For Jerry Jay, Jan Visser said limburger’s available at Whole Foods Market at 100 S. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson. And Angel McDonald and Brown suggested Smith’s stores with expanded cheese selections, such as at 10100 W. Tropicana Ave., 7130 N. Durango Drive, and 4700 W. Ann Road in North Las Vegas.

For Lee Bernstein, Brown said kippered herrings are available at Smith’s at 9350 W. Flamingo Road.

More on hot cross buns: Rob Lindley reported finding them at Albertsons at 201 S. Stephanie St. in Henderson. And Freed’s Bakery, 9815 S. Eastern Ave., announced it will have both hot cross buns ($1.35 each, $13.95 per dozen) and Easter bread ($9.95) from Thursday through Easter Sunday on April 1; hours that day will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More reader requests

Dorothea Tannenbaum is looking for cinnamon chips, to use in baking.

Chuck Liefert is looking for Sabrett Pushcart Style Onions in Sauce, which he used to get at Glazier’s, preferably on the west side of the valley.

Roger J. Henning is looking for Pillsbury Toasted Scrambles, which he used to find at Smith’s or Walmart, preferably in the far west valley.

And Pat Ilic is looking for Nathan’s New York Kosher Pickles, formerly found at Glazier’s.

Readers?

Mar. 20, 2018

Taste of the Town reader Ann Brown has good news for Joseph Lowery — she spotted Aunt Penny’s White Sauce at Smith’s.

For Alexandra Lenz, Carol Keenan and Paulette Juryn found Minute Maid frozen lemon juice at Walmart, and Juryn found it at the commissary at Nellis Air Force Base, for those who have commissary privileges.

For Peter Rich, who’s looking for a pastry called langos, CeCi Schreiber said they’re available by special order from Otto’s European and Hungarian Import Store & Deli in Burbank, California; 818-845-0433 or hungariandeli.com.

Now that we’re getting closer to Easter, Gloria Castricone said hot cross buns are available at Smith’s (with frosting) and Vons (with lemon) and Brown recommended Freed’s Bakery at 9815 S. Eastern Ave.

More reader requests

Roy Hayes is looking for smoked tongue, and Ocrant is looking for whole pickled beef tongue.

Sidna Yates is looking for Friendly’s raspberry and banana split ice creams, which she used to get at Albertsons, and Lipton unflavored sweet tea in gallon jugs.

Linda Freiberg is looking for veal chops or steaks, preferably in Summerlin.

And B.A. Bigham, a frequent visitor, is looking for high-quality baked goods such as scones and dinner rolls, especially whole wheat and olive rolls — not loaves.

Readers?

Mar. 14, 2018

Robert Grabowski is looking for St. Joseph’s pastries (also known as Zeppole di San Giuseppe), in advance of St. Joseph’s Day on Monday, and his fellow Taste of the Town readers came through just in time.

Ann Brown said they’re available at Siena Deli at 9500 W. Sahara Ave. in Village Square. And Steven Montesano, whose family’s former shop was one of Grabowski’s sources, emailed to say they’ve opened New York Bagel n Bakery at 840 S. Rancho Drive, just north of Charleston Boulevard, and will be making the pastries through March 24.

For Karen Flaherty, Brown said Siena will have Easter bread as well (after St. Joseph’s Day), and Montesano said he’ll be making it March 30-31 and April 1 (pre-orders encouraged).

For Vicki Desy, who’s looking for “normal-sized” chicken parts instead of the huge ones now common in supermarkets, Kate Berlin suggested she buy game hens, which are small chickens. Brown said Desy can take the packaged chicken at Sprouts Farmers Market to the butcher to be cut into smaller pieces. And the Jensens at Village Meat & Wine, 5025 S. Eastern Ave., emailed that the free-range, antibiotic- and hormone-free chickens they carry average just 3 to 3 1/2 pounds (as opposed to 5-pounds-plus for the average supermarket bird).

More on New York-style crumb cake: Montesano said his bakery carries that as well.

More reader requests

Bertie Osborne is looking for a bakery that makes popovers, preferably in Henderson.

John Costa is looking for soft-shell steamer clams.

With the closing of Glazier’s, Sandy Woolf is looking for Ba-Tampte half-sour pickles and new kraut.

For the same reason, Pat Patterson is looking for Jack Daniel’s Horseradish Mustard.

Readers?

Mar. 7, 2018

A few weeks ago, Taste of the Town ran a request from reader Jim DePorche, lamenting the loss of New York-style crumbcake since the closing of Glazier’s Food Marketplace, and detailing his circuitous path to obtaining it in the pre-Glazier’s days. Readers offered a few substitutes, but I recently received an email from DePorche celebrating the fact that he’d found a local source: Life’s a Bagel, 2333 N. Rampart Blvd., at Lake Mead Boulevard. He said it’s baked on the premises and “same price, different shape tin, but a little deeper.” He said they also sell it in sheets that can be cut up and frozen.

For Terri Cohen, who’s looking for Dr. Brown’s Diet Cherry Soda, preferably in the Henderson area, Allen Asch emailed that it’s available at Weiss Restaurant Deli Bakery at 2744 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson.

For Al Kraus, who’s looking for hard biscotti with almonds from a local bakery, not a supermarket, Ann Brown recommended Manan Bakery at 6620 W. Flamingo Road.

More on butter lambs: Megan Hubble emailed that they’re available at Winco at 80 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson; there’s another Winco at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd.

More reader requests

With St. Joseph’s Day approaching on March 19, Robert Grabowski is looking for St. Joseph’s pastry (also known as Zeppole di San Giuseppe), which he used to get at the now-closed Albina’s Italian Bakery and Montesano’s.

Sharon Flaherty is looking for Easter bread.

Bobbie Madonna is looking for Chinese black garlic sauce.

Jerry Jay is looking for Limburger cheese, either American or German in origin.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.