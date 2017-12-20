Readers have a taste for bratwurst patties, liver and onions

Bratwurst usually comes in links, but a patty can make a satisfying sandwich. Readers tell us where to find it prepared that way in Las Vegas.

Liver baked with mushrooms, bacon and herbs in a frying pan on a wooden board closeup close lie knife and fork

Bratwurst usually comes in links, but a patty can make a satisfying sandwich. Two readers have sources for fellow Taste of the Town reader Don Brinda. Kolene Copas found regular and bacon-cheddar varieties in the frozen-food section at Walmart, and Rob Lindley said the regular ones are available at the commissary at Nellis Air Force Base, for those who have privileges.

More on liver and onions: JoAnn Breitenberger recommended Mimi’s Cafe, which has three locations in the valley. Jerry Cvetkovic likes Cafe Fiesta at Fiesta Henderson. Claudia Wright said it’s on the regular menu at Willows Restaurant at Sun City MacDonald Ranch, 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson. Bev Greer recommended the Grand Cafe at Boulder Station, and added that it’s on the Wednesday dinner buffet at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Ann Brown recommended the Bagel Cafe, 301 N. Buffalo Drive.

And I liked it at Jerry’s Famous Coffee Shop at Jerry’s Nugget, 1821 Las Vegas Blvd. North in North Las Vegas.

More on Clark Bars: William Isaac reported finding them at Cost Plus World Market at 3890 Blue Diamond Road; there’s another Cost Plus at 2151 N. Rainbow Blvd.

More reader requests

Dennis Vesely is looking for authentic Swedish potato sausage, adding that “authentic” means it’s “rather bland, unspiced.”

C. Emerson Cooper is looking for full-fat buttermilk.

Tim Clark is looking for a source for ring bologna that he can use to make pickled bologna, or a local source for pickled ring bologna.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Taste of the Town” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.