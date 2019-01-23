Readers help couple find takeout spaghetti, meatballs

A couple are looking for a non-casino restaurant, preferably on the east side of the valley, that offers good takeout spaghetti and meatballs, and of course readers had suggestions.

(Getty Images)

Bob Holzlohner and his wife are looking for a non-casino restaurant, preferably on the east side of the valley, that offers good takeout spaghetti and meatballs, and of course readers had suggestions for such a favorite.

Bobbie Wilkinson recommended Casa Di Amore at 2850 E. Tropicana Ave., and Patricia Schmitt likes Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen at 8878 S. Eastern Ave., both noting that these are not takeout restaurants per se, but will package food to go. Hannah Moriarty recommended Las Olivos Ristorante at 3759 E. Desert Inn Road. And Ann Brown recommended Metro Pizza, which has five locations in the valley.

For Linda Valkenburg, Katie Martin Waldman said country ham is available at Valley Cheese &Wine at 1570 W. Horizon Ridge Blvd. in Henderson — and added that the store carries White Lily Flour (another perennial request in this column), which, she said, “makes the best biscuits!”

More on scrapple: Kathy Marticello reported finding Dietz &Watson brand at The Butcher Block, which has three locations in the valley.

More on pastina: Brown found Casa de la Rustica brand at Siena Deli at 9500 W. Sahara Ave.

More reader requests

Tom Fitzgerald is looking for ham salad, which he used to get at Walmart, Smith’s or Albertsons stores.

V. Stout is looking for Perdue Turkey Breakfast Sausage Links from a source other than Amazon, where it’s in 10-pound lots.

Rebecca Hughes is looking for Hady tea, which a friend brought her from Paris.

And Carolee Phillips is looking for a local source for Quaker Puffed Rice Cereal.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Food Finders” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.