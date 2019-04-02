Readers help find egg foo young, baking hens in Las Vegas

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

April 24, 2019

Supermarkets within the same chain may not all carry the same foods, whether they have different inventories because of varying demographics or simply are out of supply. For example, shortly after Ann Turner wrote in search of Cascadian cinnamon-raisin granola, which she used to get at Smith’s, Ann Brown reported spotting it at another Smith’s — at 9350 W. Flamingo Road.

Laura Crowton found Cascadian at Sprouts Farmers Market at 7530 W. Lake Mead Blvd. and suggested that Turner might find it at a Sprouts in Henderson, where Turner said she was looking.

For Sheila Figarsky, who’s looking for fowl or baking hens — old chickens — for soup, Brown suggested the large roasting chickens sold at Sprouts.

For Aurora Gandara, who’s looking for a Chinese restaurant that makes egg foo young in smallish pancakes that are not deep-fried, Bill Mulholland recommended Wo Fat Chinese Restaurant at 3700 E. Desert Inn Road.

And for Elyse O’Connell, Dale Porray emailed that Product 19 cereal has been discontinued by Kellogg’s.

More reader requests

Mulholland is looking for a local source for beer kaese, a cheese he said is readily available in Wisconsin.

Thomas Jones is looking for fresh side pork.

Mark Dhaemers is looking for Tastykake Chocolate Bells, which he used to get at Glazier’s Food Marketplace.

Susan Schall is looking for whole, not pearled, barley.

And Joan Ivins is looking for panettone, which she usually gets at Walgreens during the Christmas season.

Readers?

April 17, 2019

It wasn’t long ago that we had a handful of German restaurants in Las Vegas. We’re down to two now, so when Alan Van Ees emailed in search of a restaurant other than the Hofbrauhaus that serves sauerbraten, I knew the obvious answer but wondered if there were any outliers I didn’t know about. But readers were unanimous: Cafe Berlin.

The restaurant at 4850 W. Sunset Road (at Decatur Boulevard) was recommended by Carole Cusimano, Vicdan Kittelson, Claude Black, Allen Asch, Ann Brown and Bill and Libby Hoover.

For Shannon Irving, who’s looking for reader recommendations for markets with “decent-looking whole crab,” Brown suggested the Sprouts Farmers Market at 4020 S. Rainbow Blvd. or the Smith’s at 10100 W. Tropicana Ave., where she said the people in charge of the seafood departments are helpful.

For Pamela Moore, the Jensens at Village Meat & Wine, 5025 S. Eastern Ave., emailed that they carry pre-sliced fully cooked gyro meat, frozen in 1-pound packages.

For P. Boyle, Jan Visser said Blue Point oysters are available at the Whole Foods Market at Town Square.

And for Elyse O’Connell, Paula Zimmer said original-flavor Ovaltine is available from Amazon.com, adding, “be sure to scroll down for the amount you wish to order.”

More reader requests

Virginia Brasch is looking for a bakery that makes soft Polish-style rye bread, seeded or unseeded.

Tootsie Popowcer is looking for 2-pound Hebrew National salamis, which she used to get at Costco.

Bruce Feher is looking for onion rye bread.

And Sandi Shields is looking for dry-curd cottage cheese, a perennial item in this column.

Readers?

April 10, 2019

A number of readers responded to a request from Paulette Juryn for the Victoria marinara sauce she used to get at Walmart.

Camille Leavitt, Al Bianco, Janice Wiedemann, Angela Bertalmio and Richard Rosenheim all said it’s available at Costco. Several noted that the name is Victoria White Linen Marinara Sauce and that it’s sold in a two-pack of 40-ounce jars.

For Claudia Pollard, the Jensens at Village Meat & Wine, 5025 S. Eastern Ave., emailed that they carry Stonewall Kitchen Roasted Garlic Onion Jam and a large variety of the company’s other products.

For Keith Marquardt, Melissa Brearey said she, too, is always on the hunt for cottage ham, and usually finds them at the Polish Deli, 5900 W. Charleston Blvd. “They are big, so I cut them in half and freeze for later enjoyment,” she added.

For Penny Reese, Terry Van Wert of St. George, Utah, reported finding Paesana Country Olive Mix at the Costco there, adding that it was available recently.

And Bob Thompson, looking for Better’n Peanut Butter, found it himself, on a bottom shelf at Trader Joe’s.

More reader requests

Judy McMillion is looking for a ham-based product in a jar that she used to buy at Smart & Final.

Alan Van Ees is looking for a restaurant other than the Hofbrauhaus that serves sauerbraten.

Dennis Holland of St. George, Utah, is looking for the frisee he used to find at Whole Foods Market and escarole he used to find in New England.

And Aurora Gandara is looking for a Chinese restaurant that makes egg foo young in smallish pancakes that are not deep-fried.

Readers?

April 2, 2019

The Food Finders community usually comes through, but sometimes — like this week — in a slightly unexpected way. After we ran the appeal from Glynis Stirling, asking if anybody knows how the toasted-cheese tortillas at Macayo’s were made (in the wake of the closing of the West Sahara Avenue location), several readers replied. Cathy Bourne said the recipe is online and here it is: Toast a 13-inch flour tortilla in the oven at 350 degrees until brown and crispy. Place on an oven-safe plate, spread with 6 ounces of Macayo’s Green Enchilada Sauce and cover with 6 ounces grated mixed cheeses. Return to oven until cheese is melted; remove and sprinkle with 4 ounces diced tomato and 1 ounce sliced green onion. Cut into six pieces and serve with Macayo’s Sonoran Salsa, guacamole and sour cream for dipping. (You’re on your own for the sauces.)

Rose Large sent a link to a video showing how to make the dish, Ann Brown improvised a recipe and CeCi Schreiber said she heard the owners are going to open another location with the same menu. And Darlene Nix reminded that the location on East Charleston Boulevard is still open; a call there found they’ll be closing as well, but don’t have a set date. The Arizona headquarters said the Las Vegas locations aren’t owned by the company.

More reader requests

Ann Turner is looking for Cascadian cinnamon-raisin granola (preferably in the Henderson area), which she used to get at Smith’s.

P. Doyle is looking for a market that sells Blue Point oysters.

Elyse O’Connell is looking for Ovaltine original malt flavor (not chocolate) and Product 19 cereal.

And Sheila Figarsky is looking for a market that sells fowl or baking hens — old chickens — which she said make the best soup.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Food Finders” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.