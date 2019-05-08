Readers help find ground chuck in Las Vegas

Recently, Susan Cook wrote in search of a 7-bone roast, a once commonly found cut that has indeed just about disappeared from local markets. But her fellow Food Finders readers have some ideas.

Getty Images

Panettone (Getty Images)

Getty Images

May 28, 2019

Mark Kelch recently wrote to Food Finders in search of a once-ubiquitous supermarket item: ground chuck. Most markets, he noted, now designate the percentage of fat in their ground beef, but not the cut it was sourced from. And as usual, his fellow readers were quick to offer sources and ideas.

Sheila Figarsky said she purchases chuck steaks or roasts and grinds them herself. Bob Ranfone said he goes to the market, finds a chuck steak or roast and asks the butcher to grind it. The Jensens at Village Meat & Wine at 5025 S. Eastern Ave. said they carry whole beef chucks and grind them fresh daily (as well as whole briskets).

Marlene Drozd said she finds it at The Butcher Block at 1550 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson; there are two other locations in the valley. Ann Brown and Silvia Brunn said it’s available at Larry’s Great Western Meats at 420 S. Valley View Blvd., and Annie Bartholomew said she finds it in 1- and 3-pound chubs at Walmart at 5198 Boulder Highway.

More reader requests

“Trader Joe’s had the best horseradish I’ve ever tasted,” emailed Jon Williams, “but they discontinued it. Does anybody know who made it for them, or a good alternative?”

Diane Frankenfield is looking for a local source for non-alcoholic Bundaberg diet ginger beer, which is made in Australia.

And Michal Honickman, who usually finds kosher ground beef at Smith’s at 2211 N. Rampart Blvd. or Albertsons at 2550 S. Fort Apache Road, hasn’t seen it there lately, and asks readers if they’ve found other sources in the valley.

Readers?

May 21, 2019

Changing names and definitions of meat cuts can be baffling; reference the ground chuck query below. Recently, Susan Cook wrote in search of a 7-bone roast, a once commonly found cut that has indeed just about disappeared from local markets. But her fellow Food Finders readers have some ideas.

Ann Brown said the roasts still can be found in the freezer case at Larry’s Great Western Meats, 420 S. Valley View Blvd. And Jan Visser suggested Cook go to her favorite butcher and order an OP (oven-prepared) 109, chine bone (back bone) removed.

And for Gary Hansen, Brown said soft Gruyere is available at the Murray’s Cheese Shop at Smith’s at 10100 W. Tropicana Ave.

More on panettone: “There are only two in the world worthy of comment,” Jo Merrill wrote in an email. And those are Scarpato, imported from Italy and available at Williams-Sonoma during the holidays, and From Roy (no joke), found at thisisfromroy.com.

More on bracciole: Alan Blanco recommended My Mother’s House at 9320 Sun City Blvd.

More reader requests

Mark Kelch raises a good point: “Where in the Las Vegas Valley can you purchase ground chuck? You find different lean/fat ratio, but nothing indicates ground chuck.” (And no, none of the ratios equate perfectly, because ground chuck has to come from … well, the chuck, while most ground beef is a mix of various cuts.)

Jay Ruffin, who’s originally from Boston, is looking for a local source for Greek locanico (also spelled loukaniko) sausage.

Phyllis Litman of Mesquite is looking for the premium-quality, fully cooked whole black mussels she used to get at Glazier’s Food Marketplace.

And Food Finders regular Vern Padgett is seeking readers’ recommendations for the best Eggs Benedict in the valley.

Readers?

May 14, 2019

Wow! It appears Food Finders readers like their bracciole, judging from the response to last week’s request from Cecilia Peluso, who’s looking for a restaurant that serves it, preferably beef.

Karen A. Parrish, Dottie Shull, Gina Mosher, Ann Brown and Peter Mastrostefano recommended Roma Deli II at 8524 W. Sahara Ave., at Durango Drive. And Blake Myers emailed that he’s had it at the Italian-American Club at 2333 E. Sahara Ave., adding that it’s not on the menu, so it’s best to check availability on a given night.

More on panettone: Ruth Jagodzinski said it usually can be found at Siena Deli at 9500 W. Sahara Ave. in Village Square, and Roma Deli at 5755 Spring Mountain Road.

And here’s a reminder that Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N. Tenaya Way, is now open three days a week. Orchard hours are 7 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Currently, visitors aren’t able to harvest their own produce (known in some regions as “u-pic”), but fresh asparagus, green onions, carrots, beets, kale, spinach and leafy greens are available, as well as nut butters and kettle corn. Go to thegilcreaseorchard.org or call 702-409-0655.

More reader requests

Gary Hansen is looking for Wild Turkey Barbecue Sauce, brick cheese and soft Gruyere cheese, which he used to find as foil-wrapped wedges in a small, round container.

Peter Chisteckoff is looking for Crema Danica cheese, which he said is a Danish double-cream cheese with a high fat content and mild, nutty, buttery flavor.

Mark Kelch is looking for a local source for “real old-fashioned” Longhorn cheese, which he said breaks up into curds.

And Susan Cook is looking for a seven-bone roast.

Readers?

May 7, 2019

Panettone is an Italian-style sweet bread, baked in round loaves, that has a fluffy texture and usually contains citrus, candied or dried fruits, raisins and sometimes chocolate. It’s usually available at around Christmas time, which is when Food Finders readers Joan Ivins finds it at Walgreens — but she’s looking for it now. And readers came through.

Cathy Bourne and Pete Chisteckoff reported finding it at the International Marketplace, 5000 S. Decatur Blvd. (which, if you haven’t been in, is a treasure trove of food items from all over the world). And Charlie Franco said it can be found at some 99 Cents Only stores, adding, “This is a smaller size than you’re probably used to seeing during the holidays, but just as good and only costs $1.99. So two of these will probably approximate one large and set you back less than you pay for the single. No guarantee, however, that you will be able to find it in these stores year-round.”

More on 2-pound Hebrew National salamis: CeCi Schreiber said it’s been restocked at the Costco locations at 801 S. Pavilion Center Drive and at 3411 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson.

More reader requests

Cecilia Peluso is looking for a restaurant that serves bracciole, preferably beef.

Cheryl Smith is looking for the Dark Pumpernickel Tuscan Pane bread she used to get at Trader Joe’s, which she said is a whole-grain rye with zero sugar.

Marc Russell is looking for organic restaurants in Henderson.

Lisa Cole is looking for Lawry’s Beef Marinade, which she used to get at Walmart or Albertsons.

And Suzzi Williams is looking for a source for the “delicious round loaves of bread” she recently enjoyed in Morocco.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Food Finders” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.