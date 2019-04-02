Readers help find marinara, garlic onion jam in Las Vegas

(Getty Images)

April 10, 2019

A number of readers responded to a request from Paulette Juryn for the Victoria marinara sauce she used to get at Walmart.

Camille Leavitt, Al Bianco, Janice Wiedemann, Angela Bertalmio and Richard Rosenheim all said it’s available at Costco. Several noted that the name is Victoria White Linen Marinara Sauce and that it’s sold in a two-pack of 40-ounce jars.

For Claudia Pollard, the Jensens at Village Meat & Wine, 5025 S. Eastern Ave., emailed that they carry Stonewall Kitchen Roasted Garlic Onion Jam and a large variety of the company’s other products.

For Keith Marquardt, Melissa Brearey said she, too, is always on the hunt for cottage ham, and usually finds them at the Polish Deli, 5900 W. Charleston Blvd. “They are big, so I cut them in half and freeze for later enjoyment,” she added.

For Penny Reese, Terry Van Wert of St. George, Utah, reported finding Paesana Country Olive Mix at the Costco there, adding that it was available recently.

And Bob Thompson, looking for Better’n Peanut Butter, found it himself, on a bottom shelf at Trader Joe’s.

More reader requests

Judy McMillion is looking for a ham-based product in a jar that she used to buy at Smart & Final.

Alan Van Ees is looking for a restaurant other than the Hofbrauhaus that serves sauerbraten.

Dennis Holland of St. George, Utah, is looking for the frisee he used to find at Whole Foods Market and escarole he used to find in New England.

And Aurora Gandara is looking for a Chinese restaurant that makes egg foo young in smallish pancakes that are not deep-fried.

Readers?

April 2, 2019

The Food Finders community usually comes through, but sometimes — like this week — in a slightly unexpected way. After we ran the appeal from Glynis Stirling, asking if anybody knows how the toasted-cheese tortillas at Macayo’s were made (in the wake of the closing of the West Sahara Avenue location), several readers replied. Cathy Bourne said the recipe is online and here it is: Toast a 13-inch flour tortilla in the oven at 350 degrees until brown and crispy. Place on an oven-safe plate, spread with 6 ounces of Macayo’s Green Enchilada Sauce and cover with 6 ounces grated mixed cheeses. Return to oven until cheese is melted; remove and sprinkle with 4 ounces diced tomato and 1 ounce sliced green onion. Cut into six pieces and serve with Macayo’s Sonoran Salsa, guacamole and sour cream for dipping. (You’re on your own for the sauces.)

Rose Large sent a link to a video showing how to make the dish, Ann Brown improvised a recipe and CeCi Schreiber said she heard the owners are going to open another location with the same menu. And Darlene Nix reminded that the location on East Charleston Boulevard is still open; a call there found they’ll be closing as well, but don’t have a set date. The Arizona headquarters said the Las Vegas locations aren’t owned by the company.

More reader requests

Ann Turner is looking for Cascadian cinnamon-raisin granola (preferably in the Henderson area), which she used to get at Smith’s.

P. Doyle is looking for a market that sells Blue Point oysters.

Elyse O’Connell is looking for Ovaltine original malt flavor (not chocolate) and Product 19 cereal.

And Sheila Figarsky is looking for a market that sells fowl or baking hens — old chickens — which she said make the best soup.

Readers?

