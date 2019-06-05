Readers help find natural-casing hot dogs in Las Vegas

Vern Padgett wrote in search of reader recommendations for eggs Benedict, and true to form, you’ve got ’em.

Grilled hot dog with yellow mustard. (Getty Images)

Eggs Benedict with a side of asparagus. (Getty Images)

Ground chuck (Getty Images)

Panettone (Getty Images)

June 12, 2019

For some hot dog fans, there’s nothing like the snap of a natural-casing wiener. And for Jean Nichols, who’s looking for natural-casing dogs such as Caspers or Sabrett, fellow Food Finders readers have suggestions.

Van and Karen Bohrer said Albertsons at 1650 N. Buffalo Drive and 8350 W. Cheyenne Ave. carry the Sahlen’s brand, which “are very close in flavor and snap to the Caspers that Costco used to carry.” Dorene Starita found Hoffy natural-casing dogs at Smart & Final Extra at 3750 E. Flamingo Road (when I reached out a few years ago, the company said only its “extra” stores carry the natural-casing ones). And Dottie Shull-Krob recommended Crawford Sausage Co. of Chicago at daisybrandsausage.net.

More on eggs Benedict: Shull-Krob said Mary’s Hash House, 2605 S. Decatur Blvd., has a good version, with slivers of ham instead of Canadian bacon. She added that it’s usually available on weekends, so call ahead. And Laura Crowton recommended Bagel Cafe, 301 N. Buffalo Drive, adding, “They offer a version with a crab cake instead of ham, with their homemade hollandaise sauce.”

More reader requests

Rochelle Krugler is looking for a kosher butcher and Jewish-style bakery in Henderson or Las Vegas.

Barbara Wagner is looking for frozen, canned or fresh rhubarb.

Tom Kordus is looking for flavored tofu, which he used to find at Whole Foods Market, and soy yogurt.

And Sharon Telzerow is looking for blueberry pancake syrup, upstate New York-style salt potatoes and the squaw bread she used to get at the Weber bread outlet.

Readers?

June 5, 2019

Vern Padgett wrote in search of reader recommendations for eggs Benedict, and true to form, you’ve got ’em.

Ann Brown suggested Americana Restaurant at 2620 Regatta Drive and Ohlala French Bistro at 2120 N. Rampart Blvd. Richard Gilroy recommended Zenaida’s Cafe at 3430 W. Tropicana Ave., adding that the chef uses slab bacon instead of the traditional Canadian bacon. And Robert Smith recommended Magnolia’s Veranda at the Four Queens and Mon Ami Gabi at Paris Las Vegas, where he likes to go at 8 a.m.

For Michal Honickman, who’s looking for the kosher ground beef she used to get at two supermarkets in the western part of the valley, CeCi Schreiber suggested Trader Joe’s.

For Lisa Cole, who’s looking for Lawry’s Beef Marinade, Jan Silverman reported finding it at Winco at 80 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson; there’s another Winco at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd.

And for Joan Henderson, who’s looking for pan-fried lobster similar to that served at the old Hill Top House, Patty Romeo recommended Top of Binion’s Steakhouse at Binion’s downtown.

More on ground chuck: Diana Heggenstaller and Frank Porter found it at Sprouts Farmers Market, which has 11 stores in the valley.

More reader requests

Ruth Mintz is looking for Tony Roma’s frozen, precooked ribs, which she used to get at Costco.

Nancy Shepherd is looking for a local source for Durkee’s Famous Sauce.

Pete Chisteckoff is looking for a local source for fresh mahi mahi — not previously frozen, which he finds tasteless.

And Jean Nichols is looking for natural-casing hot dogs such as Caspers or Sabrett, or a brand other than Boar’s Head, which she finds rather tough.

Readers?

May 28, 2019

Mark Kelch recently wrote to Food Finders in search of a once-ubiquitous supermarket item: ground chuck. Most markets, he noted, now designate the percentage of fat in their ground beef, but not the cut it was sourced from. And as usual, his fellow readers were quick to offer sources and ideas.

Sheila Figarsky said she purchases chuck steaks or roasts and grinds them herself. Bob Ranfone said he goes to the market, finds a chuck steak or roast and asks the butcher to grind it. The Jensens at Village Meat & Wine at 5025 S. Eastern Ave. said they carry whole beef chucks and grind them fresh daily (as well as whole briskets).

Marlene Drozd said she finds it at The Butcher Block at 1550 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson; there are two other locations in the valley. Ann Brown and Silvia Brunn said it’s available at Larry’s Great Western Meats at 420 S. Valley View Blvd., and Annie Bartholomew said she finds it in 1- and 3-pound chubs at Walmart at 5198 Boulder Highway.

More reader requests

“Trader Joe’s had the best horseradish I’ve ever tasted,” emailed Jon Williams, “but they discontinued it. Does anybody know who made it for them, or a good alternative?”

Diane Frankenfield is looking for a local source for non-alcoholic Bundaberg diet ginger beer, which is made in Australia.

And Michal Honickman, who usually finds kosher ground beef at Smith’s at 2211 N. Rampart Blvd. or Albertsons at 2550 S. Fort Apache Road, hasn’t seen it there lately, and asks readers if they’ve found other sources in the valley.

Readers?

May 21, 2019

Changing names and definitions of meat cuts can be baffling; reference the ground chuck query below. Recently, Susan Cook wrote in search of a 7-bone roast, a once commonly found cut that has indeed just about disappeared from local markets. But her fellow Food Finders readers have some ideas.

Ann Brown said the roasts still can be found in the freezer case at Larry’s Great Western Meats, 420 S. Valley View Blvd. And Jan Visser suggested Cook go to her favorite butcher and order an OP (oven-prepared) 109, chine bone (back bone) removed.

And for Gary Hansen, Brown said soft Gruyere is available at the Murray’s Cheese Shop at Smith’s at 10100 W. Tropicana Ave.

More on panettone: “There are only two in the world worthy of comment,” Jo Merrill wrote in an email. And those are Scarpato, imported from Italy and available at Williams-Sonoma during the holidays, and From Roy (no joke), found at thisisfromroy.com.

More on bracciole: Alan Blanco recommended My Mother’s House at 9320 Sun City Blvd.

More reader requests

Mark Kelch raises a good point: “Where in the Las Vegas Valley can you purchase ground chuck? You find different lean/fat ratio, but nothing indicates ground chuck.” (And no, none of the ratios equate perfectly, because ground chuck has to come from … well, the chuck, while most ground beef is a mix of various cuts.)

Jay Ruffin, who’s originally from Boston, is looking for a local source for Greek locanico (also spelled loukaniko) sausage.

Phyllis Litman of Mesquite is looking for the premium-quality, fully cooked whole black mussels she used to get at Glazier’s Food Marketplace.

And Food Finders regular Vern Padgett is seeking readers’ recommendations for the best Eggs Benedict in the valley.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Food Finders” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.