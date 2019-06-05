103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Food

Readers help find natural-casing hot dogs in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2019 - 1:09 pm
 
Updated June 11, 2019 - 6:07 pm

June 12, 2019

For some hot dog fans, there’s nothing like the snap of a natural-casing wiener. And for Jean Nichols, who’s looking for natural-casing dogs such as Caspers or Sabrett, fellow Food Finders readers have suggestions.

Van and Karen Bohrer said Albertsons at 1650 N. Buffalo Drive and 8350 W. Cheyenne Ave. carry the Sahlen’s brand, which “are very close in flavor and snap to the Caspers that Costco used to carry.” Dorene Starita found Hoffy natural-casing dogs at Smart & Final Extra at 3750 E. Flamingo Road (when I reached out a few years ago, the company said only its “extra” stores carry the natural-casing ones). And Dottie Shull-Krob recommended Crawford Sausage Co. of Chicago at daisybrandsausage.net.

More on eggs Benedict: Shull-Krob said Mary’s Hash House, 2605 S. Decatur Blvd., has a good version, with slivers of ham instead of Canadian bacon. She added that it’s usually available on weekends, so call ahead. And Laura Crowton recommended Bagel Cafe, 301 N. Buffalo Drive, adding, “They offer a version with a crab cake instead of ham, with their homemade hollandaise sauce.”

More reader requests

Rochelle Krugler is looking for a kosher butcher and Jewish-style bakery in Henderson or Las Vegas.

Barbara Wagner is looking for frozen, canned or fresh rhubarb.

Tom Kordus is looking for flavored tofu, which he used to find at Whole Foods Market, and soy yogurt.

And Sharon Telzerow is looking for blueberry pancake syrup, upstate New York-style salt potatoes and the squaw bread she used to get at the Weber bread outlet.

Readers?

June 5, 2019

Vern Padgett wrote in search of reader recommendations for eggs Benedict, and true to form, you’ve got ’em.

Ann Brown suggested Americana Restaurant at 2620 Regatta Drive and Ohlala French Bistro at 2120 N. Rampart Blvd. Richard Gilroy recommended Zenaida’s Cafe at 3430 W. Tropicana Ave., adding that the chef uses slab bacon instead of the traditional Canadian bacon. And Robert Smith recommended Magnolia’s Veranda at the Four Queens and Mon Ami Gabi at Paris Las Vegas, where he likes to go at 8 a.m.

For Michal Honickman, who’s looking for the kosher ground beef she used to get at two supermarkets in the western part of the valley, CeCi Schreiber suggested Trader Joe’s.

For Lisa Cole, who’s looking for Lawry’s Beef Marinade, Jan Silverman reported finding it at Winco at 80 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson; there’s another Winco at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd.

And for Joan Henderson, who’s looking for pan-fried lobster similar to that served at the old Hill Top House, Patty Romeo recommended Top of Binion’s Steakhouse at Binion’s downtown.

More on ground chuck: Diana Heggenstaller and Frank Porter found it at Sprouts Farmers Market, which has 11 stores in the valley.

More reader requests

Ruth Mintz is looking for Tony Roma’s frozen, precooked ribs, which she used to get at Costco.

Nancy Shepherd is looking for a local source for Durkee’s Famous Sauce.

Pete Chisteckoff is looking for a local source for fresh mahi mahi — not previously frozen, which he finds tasteless.

And Jean Nichols is looking for natural-casing hot dogs such as Caspers or Sabrett, or a brand other than Boar’s Head, which she finds rather tough.

Readers?

May 28, 2019

Mark Kelch recently wrote to Food Finders in search of a once-ubiquitous supermarket item: ground chuck. Most markets, he noted, now designate the percentage of fat in their ground beef, but not the cut it was sourced from. And as usual, his fellow readers were quick to offer sources and ideas.

Sheila Figarsky said she purchases chuck steaks or roasts and grinds them herself. Bob Ranfone said he goes to the market, finds a chuck steak or roast and asks the butcher to grind it. The Jensens at Village Meat & Wine at 5025 S. Eastern Ave. said they carry whole beef chucks and grind them fresh daily (as well as whole briskets).

Marlene Drozd said she finds it at The Butcher Block at 1550 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson; there are two other locations in the valley. Ann Brown and Silvia Brunn said it’s available at Larry’s Great Western Meats at 420 S. Valley View Blvd., and Annie Bartholomew said she finds it in 1- and 3-pound chubs at Walmart at 5198 Boulder Highway.

More reader requests

“Trader Joe’s had the best horseradish I’ve ever tasted,” emailed Jon Williams, “but they discontinued it. Does anybody know who made it for them, or a good alternative?”

Diane Frankenfield is looking for a local source for non-alcoholic Bundaberg diet ginger beer, which is made in Australia.

And Michal Honickman, who usually finds kosher ground beef at Smith’s at 2211 N. Rampart Blvd. or Albertsons at 2550 S. Fort Apache Road, hasn’t seen it there lately, and asks readers if they’ve found other sources in the valley.

Readers?

May 21, 2019

Changing names and definitions of meat cuts can be baffling; reference the ground chuck query below. Recently, Susan Cook wrote in search of a 7-bone roast, a once commonly found cut that has indeed just about disappeared from local markets. But her fellow Food Finders readers have some ideas.

Ann Brown said the roasts still can be found in the freezer case at Larry’s Great Western Meats, 420 S. Valley View Blvd. And Jan Visser suggested Cook go to her favorite butcher and order an OP (oven-prepared) 109, chine bone (back bone) removed.

And for Gary Hansen, Brown said soft Gruyere is available at the Murray’s Cheese Shop at Smith’s at 10100 W. Tropicana Ave.

More on panettone: “There are only two in the world worthy of comment,” Jo Merrill wrote in an email. And those are Scarpato, imported from Italy and available at Williams-Sonoma during the holidays, and From Roy (no joke), found at thisisfromroy.com.

More on bracciole: Alan Blanco recommended My Mother’s House at 9320 Sun City Blvd.

More reader requests

Mark Kelch raises a good point: “Where in the Las Vegas Valley can you purchase ground chuck? You find different lean/fat ratio, but nothing indicates ground chuck.” (And no, none of the ratios equate perfectly, because ground chuck has to come from … well, the chuck, while most ground beef is a mix of various cuts.)

Jay Ruffin, who’s originally from Boston, is looking for a local source for Greek locanico (also spelled loukaniko) sausage.

Phyllis Litman of Mesquite is looking for the premium-quality, fully cooked whole black mussels she used to get at Glazier’s Food Marketplace.

And Food Finders regular Vern Padgett is seeking readers’ recommendations for the best Eggs Benedict in the valley.

Readers?

Send requests to Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474 (put “Food Finders” in the subject line). Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Seven Magic Mountains restoration complete
Artist Ugo Rondinone’s iconic Seven Magic Mountains receives a complete painting restoration in June 2019.
Making Bread Pudding French Toast at Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas
James Trees, chef/owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas, slices house-made blueberry bread pudding, coats it in egg yolks and mascarpone, fries it and tops it with spiced walnuts, Lyle’s Golden Syrup and creme fraiche. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celine Dion closes 1,141-show residency on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Hear from Celine Dion about her 16 years on the Las Vegas Strip and what the future has in store for her. (Caesars Entertainment)
Lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar
The hugely popular lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point in Las Vegas is made with white cheddar and served on sourdough. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You can dine out with your dog in Las Vegas
Lazy Dog, among Las Vegas restaurants that allow dogs, is probably the most accommodating, with free bowls of water and a doggy menu. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sparrow + Wolf at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Marc Vetri will launch a new collaborative chef series June 18, with a little help from Sparrow + Wolf’s Brian Howard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland - VIDEO
What it's like to ride the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ada’s opens at Tivoli Village in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Ada’s, from James Trees, owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas’ Arts District, brings Tivoli Village a similar menu of seasonal, artisanal pastas, pizzas — and ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Nutella French Toast at Cafe Americano in Las Vegas
Harold Norris, executive chef at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coats brioche in cinnamon and chocolate and layers it with Nutella and bananas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavier traffic expected from EDC festival attendees
Electric Daisy Carnival attendees began to vacate the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting before 5 a.m., the majority heading south on Interstate 15.
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC
What it's like to skip the lines and fly by helicopter to EDC. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DJ Steve Aoki visits Las Vegas comic book store
DJ Steve Aoki visits Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas Friday, May 17, 2019, for a signing for his new comic book series "Neon Future." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Smith & Wollensky opens at The Venetian
After 18 years, the Smith & Wollensky location on Las Vegas’ south Strip closed in 2017, to be re-born two years later with a rib-cutting — instead of a ribbon-cutting — in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Colin Cantwell, Creator Of Iconic Star Wars Ships Visits Vegas
Colin Cantwell, who created and designed such "Star Wars" ships as the X-Wing fighter, and Death Star, met fans at Rogue Toys in Las Vegas today. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Beauty & Essex in Las Vegas makes an EDC Wonder Wheel
In honor of the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas makes its Wonder Wheel party-worthy. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giada talks Vegas Uncork’d
Giada De Laurentiis talks during Aperitivo Hour, a Vegas Uncork'd event, at her Caesars Palace restaurant, Pronto, May 10, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scenes from Vegas Uncork’d 2019 on the Las Vegas Strip
The 13th edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit brought four days of food, wine, celebrity chefs and parties to town, May 9-12. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three ingredients Gordon Ramsay can’t live without
Bon Appetit's Andy Baraghani interviews the "Hell's Kitchen" chef during a Vegas Uncork'd event at Caesars Palace, May 11, 2019. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Uncork’d launches wiith bubbles and a blade
Dozens of chefs representing some of the Strip’s top restaurants gathered Thursday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to launch the 2019 edition of Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bunky the Clown at the clown convention
Bob "Bunky the Clown" Gretton talks about his life as a clown and the Clown Convention which was in Las Vegas at Texas Station this week. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Frying soft-shell crab at Lola’s in Las Vegas
At Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen in Las Vegas, soft-shell crab is breaded and fried and served either as an appetizer, po’boy or platter. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
The Stove in Henderson makes Pecan Pie Pancakes
At The Stove in Henderson, chef/partner Antonio Nunez stacks buttermilk pancakes with pecans and dulce de leche and tops them pie crust crumbs. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vinnie Paul remembered at Count's Vamp'd
The late rocker's favorite table at one of his favorite clubs in Las Vegas. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4DX movie experience at Red Rock
4DX movie experience during a demo reel at Red Rock. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What To Do On May The 4th
There are plenty of events going on May the 4th this year around Las Vegas. Celebrate Star Wars and Comic Book Day all at once. The Rogue Toys, the 501st, Rebel Legion and Millennium Fandom Bar are all hosting fun events to help celebrate your geek-dom. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Water Sports Introduces New Attraction At Lake Las Vegas
Las Vegas Water Sports will debut its new aqua park attraction at Lake Las Vegas Days this weekend. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Making the Space Invader at Greene St. Kitchen in Las Vegas
Lysa Huerta, pastry cook at Greene St. Kitchen at the Palms in Las Vegas, starts with angel food cake, Fruity Pebbles ice cream and strawberry sorbet to create a space creature engulfed in flashing lights and swirling mists. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Pools
The M, Park MGM and NoMad are just a few great pools in Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jose Andres explains Iberico pork
(Al Mancini/Las Vega Review-Journal)
THE LATEST